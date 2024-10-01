REGENT Begins Next Phase of Full-Scale Seaglider Prototype Development

REGENT announces the start of hardware and systems integration of its full-scale seaglider prototype.

The integration effort follows rigorous testing of subsystems and successful operations of the company’s quarter-scale prototype.

REGENT will begin sea trials of the seaglider prototype with humans on board later this year.

REGENT Craft, the developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, announced today that it has begun hardware and systems integration of its full-scale seaglider prototype, a key step forward in the company’s journey to revolutionize regional coastal mobility. The Viceroy seaglider prototype will provide technical validation of full-scale operations and offer the world’s first opportunity for a human to experience seaglider travel.

Over the next few months, REGENT will be assembling major structural components and installing the critical onboard systems, including motors, batteries, electronics, mechanical systems, and vehicle control software. REGENT will begin sea trials with humans on board later this year.

“We’re moving more quickly than any other advanced electric mobility platform to create the world’s first passenger-carrying seaglider,” said Billy Thalheimer, Co-Founder and CEO, REGENT. “We’ve proven seagliders can successfully float, foil, and fly — the integration phase is a major moment that brings us closer to experiencing float, foil, and fly firsthand. I’m looking forward to getting onboard myself.”

Seaglider Progress

After coming up with the idea for the seaglider in 2020, REGENT designed and operated a quarter-scale prototype over a period of 18 months, conducting hundreds of hours of on-water tests and demonstrating the world’s first seaglider flight. Last spring, the company unveiled a full-scale seaglider mockup.

Over the past year, REGENT has been developing and conducting rigorous tests of the seaglider subsystems both in physical and emulated tests. REGENT takes advantage of digital twin technology to simulate real-world testing and will verify these tests on the water with our first full-scale seaglider prototype.

“Our ability to meet our ambitious goals is a testament to the hard work and diverse expertise of our engineering team,” said Mike Klinker, Co-Founder and CTO, REGENT. “It’s exciting to see all the structures and systems come together quickly and safely to make our first full-scale seaglider prototype a reality.”

Prototype Testing Approval

REGENT recently received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard for its Navigational Safety Risk Assessment, which allows the company to test the prototype in Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. This followed an extensive third-party analysis of navigational safety and consultation with more than 20 local stakeholders on environmental concerns and economic impacts from operations.

REGENT will test the prototype in its three modes: floating on the hull at the dock and in speed-restricted waterways, foiling on wave-tolerant hydrofoils in marked channels and commercially navigable waterways, and flying over the open water in ground effect, always staying within one wingspan of the surface of the water.

Growing Global Demand

According to a recent global survey, 86% of coastal residents would be interested in using a seaglider for regional coastal travel.

REGENT has secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline, ferry, freight and lessor operators around the world.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. The seaglider is a new vehicle that combines the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient mode of transportation between coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vehicle that travels at up to 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

