Caisse Française de Financement Local 2024-7 SOCIAL

Paris, 1 October 2024

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Caffil base prospectus to the €75,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 July 2024 (the “Base Prospectus”).

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 3 October 2024 – Euro 1,250,000,000 fixed rate Obligations Foncières due 3 October 2031.

The net proceeds of this issue will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part Eligible Social Loans as defined in the Sfil Group Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Framework as published as of the Issue Date which is available on the website of the Issuer.

A Stabilisation Manager has been named in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 8 July 2024 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 13 September 2024 and 30 September 2024 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the Issuer (https://www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/), at the registered office of the Issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

Attachment