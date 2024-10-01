Strategic Partnership Announcement: Laurentide Controls announces partnership with Fortinet to enhance the security of industrial operations technologies (OT)

KIRKLAND, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentide Controls, a leader in the industrial automation, reliability and digitization sector in Eastern Canada, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security. The aim of this partnership is to provide leading-edge security solutions to protect the critical infrastructures and industrial operations technologies (OT) of the industries we serve. Our goal is to help the territory's industries thrive in a global environment where cyber threats are omnipresent.



Through this collaboration, Laurentide Controls and Fortinet will combine their respective expertise to offer a complete range of solutions addressing the specific needs of industries such as mining, pulp and paper, energy, chemical, pharmaceutical and food. This includes advanced technologies for detecting, protecting and responding to threats in industrial environments, guaranteeing operational continuity and enhanced resilience in the face of cyber threats.

“The cybersecurity of operating technologies has become a key issue for industrial companies. This partnership with Fortinet enables us to offer our customers robust, scalable solutions, while ensuring the protection of their critical systems against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” says Mattieu Berlinguette, Director of Digital Performance Solutions at Laurentide Controls.

Frank Lawrence, Fortinet's National Channel Account Manager (OT), adds: “We are delighted to be partnering with Laurentide Controls to help secure industrial infrastructures. By combining our technologies and expertise, we will strengthen companies' ability to defend against cyber attacks and protect their operational environments.”

This partnership reinforces Laurentide Controls' commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions for the industry, while meeting growing cybersecurity requirements. We look forward to working with our customers to help them meet their OT security challenges in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Based in in Kirkland, QC, Laurentide Controls helps industry thrive in Eastern Canada since 1968 and serves heavy industry sectors such as mining and mineral processing, pulp & paper, agri-food, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, energy and more. It is a privately-owned corporation with 100% of its shares owned by employees.