O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time



Conference Call Date – Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its third quarter 2024 results as Wednesday, October 23, 2024, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The Company’s third quarter 2024 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the third quarter of 2024, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 560004. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through October 23, 2025.

