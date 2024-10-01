Pliant Therapeutics Appoints Gary Palmer, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

Former Bristol Myers Squibb Global Medical Affairs Lead brings over 25 years of experience to Pliant

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a late-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced the appointment of Gary Palmer, M.D., MBA as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Palmer will lead the Company’s global medical affairs activities including scientific communications and patient advocacy.

“Gary brings deep global medical affairs leadership and strategic expertise in supporting successful and orphan disease products across a range of therapeutic areas including pulmonary fibrosis,” said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Pliant. “Gary’s first-hand experience in building best-in-class Medical Affairs organizations will benefit Pliant as we grow our organization and advance our portfolio toward commercial stage.”

Dr. Palmer joins Pliant with over 25 years of global leadership experience in medical affairs from biopharmaceutical companies of various sizes and stages, and across multiple therapeutic areas including pulmonary medicine, immunology and neurology. Most recently, Dr. Palmer was Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs Immunology & Neuroscience at Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMS). In this role, Dr. Palmer led the Worldwide Immunology, Fibrosis and Neuroscience Medical Affairs team covering a portfolio spanning 4 globally marketed medications and more than 15 development candidates across the areas of pulmonary fibrosis, dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology and neurology. Prior to BMS, Dr. Palmer was Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs at Myovant Sciences, prior to the company being acquired by Sumitomo Pharma, where, in partnership with Pfizer, he supported the launch of new products. Prior to Myovant, Dr. Palmer served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs at Actelion, now a Janssen Pulmonology Company, as Chief Medical Officer for Neuroscience at Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Vice President for Global Development & Medical Affairs at BMS and Vice President of Medical Affairs & Managed Markets at Pfizer. Dr. Palmer earned his M.D. in Family Medicine, and a M.B.A. from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, an adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α7β1 targeting muscular dystrophies.

