Planet Green Announces Flow-through and a Non Flow-through Equity Raise

Vancouver, British Columbia , Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Green Metals Inc. (CSE: PGR ) (“Planet Green” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange, a non-brokered flow-through private placement (“FT Offering”) of up to 4,000,000 Shares for gross proceeds of up to $480,000, and a non-brokered working capital (“WC Offering”) private placement of up to 3,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of $350,000.

Each Flow-through Unit will consist of one flow-through common share priced at $0.12 per share.

Each Working Capital Unit will consist of one common share, priced at $0.10, and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a “WC Warrant”). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a “WC Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.20 per WC Warrant Share for a period of 12 months from Closing. Finders' fees may be paid on the Offering pursuant to the policies of the CSE.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Marion and Sheraton properties as well as data compilation on the Company’s other projects. Funds raised through the WC Offering will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Planet Green Metals Inc.

Planet Green is strategically building a premier Canadian critical mineral assets company, leveraging its expertise to acquire high-quality, de-risked mineral exploration and royalty properties. The Company currently holds six exploration properties in northern Ontario, covering copper, gold, lithium and VMS-related base metals. Planet Green is actively pursuing the acquisition of promising new projects in Canada and North America to bolster the project portfolio and provide shareholders with a diversified commodity base that is resilient to price fluctuations and market forces. With a robust and integrated technical and corporate team, the Company is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

To find out more about Planet Green Metals Inc. (CSE: PGR) visit the Company’s website at www.Planetgreenmetals.com .

PLANET GREEN METALS INC.

Jeremy S. Brett

‎President & CEO

‎Planet Green Metals Inc.

‎ info@planetgreenmetals.com

‎Tel: (416)-831-5978

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. This news release does not imply that The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada has in any way approved the companies that are named in this release.