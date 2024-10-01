White House National Cyber Director Keynotes Historic Workforce Trades Center Groundbreaking at Howard Community College

COLUMBIA, MD, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) welcomed officials from government, industry, and community during a commemorative groundbreaking on its workforce development and trades center yesterday. The 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide the county its first public skilled trades training hub, and will offer practical training in cybersecurity, automotive, manufacturing, mechatronics, green technology, construction trades, and more.

National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr. delivered keynote remarks for the event, promoting the value of community college workforce development in support of national security, interdisciplinary training, and socio-economic equality for communities nationwide.

“We are just over a year into implementing the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, and we know we still have work to do,” said Director Coker. “We need more Americans to see cyber careers as attainable to them, whatever their background or circumstances. Today, we’re taking an important step with this groundbreaking, this convening, this dedication to the students and the future in Howard County.”

The groundbreaking followed a National Community College Cyber Forum, hosted by the Office of the National Cyber Director and HCC. The forum convened more than 100 educators, cyber industry leaders, students, and faculty in addressing the national cyber workforce trends and training opportunities, and the role of community colleges in supporting the nation’s data and network security objectives.

In October 2023, HCC President Daria J. Willis launched a two-year, $11 million capital campaign to support the center’s construction and address a growing statewide shortage of skilled workers in trades and technical fields. In less than seven months, more than $42 million in proposed county funding, preauthorized state funding, and private gifts were raised for the project, which will formally break ground in January 2025.

“We challenged our community to envision a future where all residents could have unique and rewarding pathways to professional success and earning potential,” Willis said. “Our elected officials, business partners, donors, and campus community have worked together to elevate the skilled trades as a catalyst for this success. We are honored to lead our community and region in building economic equity for all hard-working residents.”

HCC is the top producer of registered apprenticeships in the State of Maryland, developing entry-level and managerial talent in cybersecurity, healthcare, childcare, hospitality and tourism, and construction.

The center is projected to open in fall 2026 and will complement the college’s steady enrollment growth over the last three years, and expansion of its liberal arts and skilled trades profile through its dual enrollment partnership with the Howard County Public School System.

Howard Community College is ranked among the nation's top two-year colleges by Niche, an online college selection and data resource for families. HCC enrolls nearly 22,000 credit and non-credit students of all ages from more than 104 countries and yields more than $343 million in economic impact as one of Howard County's largest employers.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.

Attachment