Paragon 28, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. November 29, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Paragon 28, Inc. ("Paragon 28" or the "Company") (NYSE: FNA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 5, 2023 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Paragon 28 investors have until November 29, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 30, 2024, after the market closed, Paragon 28 filed a Form 8-K with the SEC. In the report, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors stated that, after consulting with management, they concluded that the company’s previously issued audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and the unaudited financial statements for the quarters ending March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024, should no longer be relied upon due to errors. As a result, the company plans to restate these financial statements by amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for March 31, 2024, as soon as possible.

Following this announcement, Paragon 28's stock dropped by $1.24 per share, or 13.7%, closing at $7.79 per share on July 31, 2024.

