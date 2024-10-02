Fungushead Launches New Cordyceps Mushroom Liquid Culture

SANTA CRUZ, CA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fungushead, the premier online destination for all things mushroom-based, today unveils its newest offering: Cordyceps Liquid Culture.

Cordyceps mushrooms are prized in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and Fungushead has thankfully made the world-famous Cordyceps militaris available to the people.

This product represents a new item in Fungushead's line of mushroom strains, each expressing the company's dedication to holistic health and alternative medicines. Compared to other fungi in stock, Cordyceps has countless benefits that resonate with Fungushead's clientele.

As adaptogens, the Cordyceps mushroom may help the body react properly to stress. It is also known to aid with energy, endurance, immunity and overall health!

Priced at $25, the Cordyceps Liquid Culture comes in a user-friendly format straight from the bottle, including a 10mL syringe for accurate application. The liquid culture has multiple use cases, from scientific to educational purposes to cultivation.

Fungushead products offer beginners and seasoned mycophiles a way to satisfy their curiosity and learn more about the incredible world of fungi. This is only possible if they procure mushroom strains with good genetics, which Fungushead delivers in spades.

Jackson Dean, CEO said, "Any mushroom grower worth their salt knows that the most important part of the harvest is good genetics. This is why we are here, to bring some of the best genetics the market has seen and makes the grower's life easier. Our syringes also come with a researcher guarantee, too, which means we'll send you another one for free if anything goes wrong.

Learn more about our Cordyceps Liquid Culture by checking out https://fungusheadshop.com/product/cordyceps-liquid-culture/. You can also visit https://fungusheadshop.com/ to find other liquid cultures, as well as sponge syringe, prints, swabs, and new strains. Finally, fill out our contact form at https://fungusheadshop.com/contact-us/ for questions and inquiries.

