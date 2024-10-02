SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 2, 2024.



OKX Connect Now Supports EVM Networks: Expanding Possibilities for Telegram Mini-App Developers

OKX Connect, a powerful new solution designed to streamline wallet integration for developers building on The Open Network (TON), now supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks, opening up new possibilities for developers and users alike.

Key highlights of this latest expansion include:

Expanded network support: OKX Connect now integrates with major EVM-compatible networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, X Layer, Mantle, Arbitrum, Avalanche and BNB Chain

OKX Connect now integrates with major EVM-compatible networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, X Layer, Mantle, Arbitrum, Avalanche and BNB Chain Seamless integration: Developers can now easily enable signing with OKX Wallet across these networks, enhancing the functionality of their Telegram mini-apps

Developers can now easily enable signing with OKX Wallet across these networks, enhancing the functionality of their Telegram mini-apps Enhanced user experience: Users can enjoy a more diverse range of blockchain interactions directly within their favorite Telegram mini-apps, such as OKX Racer



Developers can now explore OKX Connect's new EVM capabilities by upgrading to the latest version of the OKX App. Comprehensive documentation and support for building with OKX Connect on EVM networks is available at: okx.com/help/web3-okx-connect-evm

Developers interested in building with OKX Connect can find comprehensive documentation and support resources at OKX Web3 Build. The OKX team is also available to provide guidance and answer questions at wallet@okx.com.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

