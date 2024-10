Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc





Stock Exchange Release



2nd October 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)



The chairman of board of directors of Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Karri Alameri, resigned from his position on 1st October 2024.









Additional information:





Kai Brander, Managing director



Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

kai.brander@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 384 8220