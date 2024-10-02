Transaction in Own Shares

2nd October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:1st October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:7,751
Lowest price per share (pence):669.00
Highest price per share (pence):675.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):671.6097

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON671.60977,751669.00675.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
01 October 2024 09:18:44327674.00XLON00301966928TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:44938673.00XLON00301966929TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:4458674.00XLON00301966930TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:44194674.00XLON00301966931TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:18:44194674.00XLON00301966932TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:57:05170674.00XLON00301981412TRLO1
01 October 2024 09:57:0579674.00XLON00301981413TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:22:2776674.00XLON00301990952TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:22:27350673.00XLON00301990953TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:24:2091673.00XLON00301991714TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:54:4946675.00XLON00302010788TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:54:49208675.00XLON00302010789TRLO1
01 October 2024 10:54:49240675.00XLON00302010790TRLO1
01 October 2024 14:44:58113674.00XLON00302020328TRLO1
01 October 2024 14:44:58113674.00XLON00302020329TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:12:33222672.00XLON00302023005TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:12:40158671.00XLON00302023010TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:12:4062671.00XLON00302023011TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:0711669.00XLON00302025527TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:0789669.00XLON00302025528TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:0789669.00XLON00302025529TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:0747669.00XLON00302025530TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:076669.00XLON00302025531TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:0780669.00XLON00302025532TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:076669.00XLON00302025533TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:075669.00XLON00302025534TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:3421669.00XLON00302025561TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:48:3413669.00XLON00302025562TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:49:25104669.00XLON00302025598TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:49:2518669.00XLON00302025599TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:50:14100669.00XLON00302025655TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:50:1452669.00XLON00302025656TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:51:54142669.00XLON00302025735TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:53:3448669.00XLON00302025792TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:53:347669.00XLON00302025793TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:53:34113669.00XLON00302025794TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:55:149669.00XLON00302025903TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:55:1435669.00XLON00302025904TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:55:1498669.00XLON00302025905TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:56:5544669.00XLON00302025998TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:56:5555669.00XLON00302025999TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:56:5569669.00XLON00302026000TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:58:3544669.00XLON00302026115TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:58:3524669.00XLON00302026116TRLO1
01 October 2024 15:58:3579669.00XLON00302026117TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:05:1589669.00XLON00302026628TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:05:1549669.00XLON00302026629TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:06:5598669.00XLON00302026760TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:15127669.00XLON00302026851TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:1611669.00XLON00302026852TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:1698669.00XLON00302026853TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:16127669.00XLON00302026854TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:19203669.00XLON00302026855TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:4683670.00XLON00302026902TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:46340670.00XLON00302026903TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:47127669.00XLON00302026905TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:10:47112669.00XLON00302026906TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47337673.00XLON00302027818TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47445672.00XLON00302027819TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:476671.00XLON00302027820TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47226671.00XLON00302027821TRLO1
01 October 2024 16:25:47226671.00XLON00302027822TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970