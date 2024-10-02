David O'Hara Appointed Managing Director of MKP Advisors USA

New York, London, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKP Advisors (MKP), a leading global advisory firm, is pleased to announce that David O'Hara has joined the firm to drive the launch of its on-the-ground US operations. Having spent 16 years at Washington Analysis, where he built a strong following around both merger arbitrage and special situations investment strategies, David brings a wealth of knowledge translating complex policy into actionable investment ideas. His early career in Capital Markets at Wachovia Securities and Morgan Stanley provided him with a solid foundation, which he has since used to guide clients through these intricate financial landscapes. David will lead MKP’s initiatives to expand its presence in the world’s largest financial markets, bringing MKP’s tailored approach to a new set of issues and clients.

MKP Advisors is known for its deep expertise in analysing complex events and investment scenarios, offering practical advice and generating tangible value for both companies and investors. David’s appointment signals MKP’s commitment to bringing this approach to a broader US-based client base, further strengthening its presence and relationships with key stakeholders across the corporate and investment landscape.

Mark Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of MKP Advisors, welcomed David’s appointment, stating: "David’s wealth of experience and his leadership in Washington-based analysis make him an ideal fit to spearhead our US expansion. His ability to distil complex scenarios into valuable insights for our clients aligns perfectly with MKP’s mission to deliver tailored, high-quality advisory services. We are thrilled to have him on board as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

David O'Hara added:"I’m excited to join MKP Advisors at such a transformative time and lead the expansion into the US market. The firm’s commitment to high-value, client-focused research is something I’ve long admired. I’m always driven by the pursuit of new ideas and opportunities that others may overlook, constantly focused on how we can continuously enhance the value we bring to our clients. I look forward to working with the team to build meaningful partnerships and deliver differentiated insights to our clients."

In his role, David will focus on establishing and growing the firm’s US operations, strengthening relationships with existing clients, and developing new ideas and opportunities in the market. His leadership is expected to drive MKP’s continued success in providing clients with actionable investment insights around complex situations.

For further information contact info@mkpadvisors.com

-ENDS-



Media Contact:

The Realization Group on behalf of MKP Advisors

Melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com



About MKP Advisors:

MKP Advisors is an advisory firm specialising in analysing and making sense of complex global event-driven investment scenarios for both companies and investors. With a focus on bridging the gap between listed corporations and shareholders, MKP Advisors offers invaluable insights, practical advice, and creates tangible value for its clients. Their seasoned professionals bring decades of industry experience and a unique perspective to help clients navigate critical business situations.

Attachment