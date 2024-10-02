Voiso Unveils Data-Driven Solutions to Optimize Revenue and Enhance Customer Engagement in Contact Centers

New York, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Voiso, a leading AI-driven contact center software provider, is revolutionizing how businesses interact with their customers. Gregor Potocar, the new and motivated Chief Revenue Officer of Voiso, sheds light on how data-driven analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming customer engagement and unlocking new revenue opportunities for contact centers worldwide.

As contact centers evolve from basic customer service hubs into key revenue-generating channels, the ability to leverage AI and analytics has become essential. Businesses now focus on anticipating customer needs rather than merely responding to inquiries. "At Voiso, we believe that by putting user experience at the core of our product development, we enable agents to focus on delivering more personalized and efficient customer service," says Potocar. "Our innovations in AI and data analytics are not just enhancing customer interactions; they're driving measurable revenue growth for our clients."

AI-Powered Customer Engagement Drives Revenue Growth

A recent McKinsey study highlighted that companies utilizing AI for customer insights experience revenue increases of up to 20%. Voiso's AI-driven solutions are at the forefront of this transformation, providing businesses with the tools to capture real-time customer data and convert it into actionable insights. These insights help businesses not only engage with customers more effectively but also uncover valuable upsell and cross-sell opportunities. According to Forrester's research, predictive analytics can increase these success rates by 30%, showcasing the tangible impact of Voiso's technology.

Turning Data into Actionable Insights

While the collection of data is crucial, the true game-changer is turning that data into actionable insights. Voiso's contact center solutions go beyond simple analytics, offering predictive insights that help businesses anticipate customer needs and act before potential issues arise. A recent example of this includes predictive outreach triggered by customers' billing history, helping to resolve issues before they become customer complaints. "By turning negative interactions into proactive solutions, we're able to drive both customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty," Potocar explains.

Deloitte has reported that AI-driven companies see a 15% increase in customer retention, underscoring the importance of Voiso's predictive analytics in creating exceptional customer experiences.

Optimizing Internal Workflows for Revenue Maximization

Voiso's solutions also streamline internal workflows to ensure that revenue optimization strategies extend beyond customer interactions. By analyzing internal inefficiencies and automating repetitive tasks, Voiso empowers managers to coach agents, refine processes, and continuously improve their operations. "We recognize that a strong internal foundation is just as important as customer-facing tools when it comes to maximizing revenue," Potocar adds. "At Voiso, we provide solutions that enhance both external customer engagement (for both sales and customer support) and internal efficiency."

The Future of Contact Centers: Smart Automations and Personalization

The future of customer service lies in smart automation and personalized engagement, powered by data-driven insights. Voiso's platform not only supports seamless customer interactions but also uncovers hidden revenue streams by optimizing every touchpoint. With over 150 advanced features, including an AI Predictive Dialer and AI Speech Analytics, Voiso enables businesses to transform each customer interaction into a revenue-driving opportunity.

About Voiso

Voiso is a global leader in AI-powered contact center software, designed to help businesses worldwide streamline their communication workflows, enhance client experiences, and drive business growth. Whether your focus is on sales or customer support, Voiso offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored to modern contact center needs.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Voiso's website.

