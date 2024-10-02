Autonomous and Connected Global Automotive Landscape Report 2024-2025: Exploring the Synergy Between Autonomous Vehicles and the Broader Mobility Ecosystem

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous and Connected: The Future Global Automotive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Autonomous and Connected: The Future Global Automotive Landscape report is designed specifically for stakeholders in the shared mobility and automotive industries. It seeks to provide an in-depth overview of the size, shape and scope of the shared mobility and automotive industries, examining the historic and future market trends.

Connected and autonomous vehicles are becoming more widespread, reflecting the automotive industry's digital and technological shift. This report sizes the autonomous vehicle market, specifying the countries and brands embracing driverless technologies. It also assesses consumer perceptions, expectations and attitudes regarding connected and autonomous technologies. Finally, the report examines the main industries poised to take advantage of the shift to connected and autonomous cars.

The report can also provide valuable insights to other industries that bear an indirect influence on the mobility and automotive industries including banks and financial services firms, technology companies, governments, and retailers. Forecasts in the reports are available to 2025.



Product coverage:

Car Rental

Car Traffic Volume

Distances Travelled by Mode of Transport

Electric Charging Stations

Fuel Prices

Light Vehicle Sales

Light Vehicle Sales by Level of Autonomy (0-5)

Shared Mobility

Vehicle Production

Vehicle Registrations

Vehicles in Use

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Sizing the autonomous car market

Consumer attitudes to connected and autonomous cars

Industry impact of connected and autonomous cars

Conclusion

Appendix

