Jet fuel Industry Research Report 2024: A $142.08 Billion Market in 2023 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jet fuel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Jet fuel Market was valued at USD 142.08 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.19% through 2029.



The jet fuel market refers to the global economic system that encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of aviation fuel specifically designed for use in jet engines. It is a vital component of the broader energy and transportation sectors, serving as the primary energy source for commercial and military aircraft. Jet fuel, typically derived from crude oil through refining processes, undergoes stringent quality standards to meet the specific requirements of aviation safety and efficiency.





Shift Towards Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)



One prominent trend in the Global Jet Fuel Market is the accelerating shift towards Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) driven by environmental concerns and regulatory pressures. With aviation being a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, airlines and aviation stakeholders are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and mitigate environmental impact.



Sustainable Aviation Fuels, derived from renewable feedstocks such as biomass, waste oils, and agricultural residues, offer a promising alternative to traditional fossil-based jet fuels. Unlike conventional jet fuels, SAFs have the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions, as they are produced from sustainable and low-carbon feedstocks. This aligns with the aviation industry's broader goal of achieving carbon-neutral growth and eventually reducing emissions to net-zero levels.



Several factors are driving the adoption of SAFs in the Global Jet Fuel Market. Firstly, regulatory mandates and sustainability initiatives are incentivizing airlines to invest in SAFs and reduce their carbon emissions. Governments around the world are implementing policies and regulations to promote the use of renewable fuels in aviation, including blending mandates, tax incentives, and carbon pricing mechanisms. These measures create a conducive environment for the development and deployment of SAFs, driving market growth.



Increasing consumer awareness and demand for sustainable air travel are influencing airlines' sustainability strategies and fuel procurement decisions. Passengers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of air travel and are actively seeking greener alternatives. Airlines are responding to this demand by offering flights powered by SAFs and incorporating sustainability into their brand messaging and marketing efforts. As consumer preferences continue to shift towards sustainable travel options, the demand for SAFs is expected to rise, further driving market growth.



The shift towards Sustainable Aviation Fuels represents a significant trend in the Global Jet Fuel Market, driven by environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and changing consumer preferences. As airlines and aviation stakeholders increasingly embrace sustainable aviation solutions, the demand for SAFs is expected to grow, shaping the future of the jet fuel industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $142.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $285.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Segmental Insights

Commercial Segment Dominance

Market Share: The Commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Key Factors Driving Growth:

Scale of Air Travel : Commercial aviation encompasses passenger and cargo flights, representing a massive scale of air travel globally, significantly surpassing military and general aviation.

: Commercial aviation encompasses passenger and cargo flights, representing a massive scale of air travel globally, significantly surpassing military and general aviation. Economic Development : The growth of the commercial aviation sector is closely linked to global economic development and urbanization, increasing demand for air travel and, consequently, jet fuel consumption.

: The growth of the commercial aviation sector is closely linked to global economic development and urbanization, increasing demand for air travel and, consequently, jet fuel consumption. Facilitation of Global Trade : Commercial aviation is essential for the movement of goods, services, and personnel, which enhances the demand for jet fuel.

: Commercial aviation is essential for the movement of goods, services, and personnel, which enhances the demand for jet fuel. Changing Consumer Preferences : Increased affordability of air travel and a growing emphasis on tourism contribute to the demand for commercial flights, necessitating continuous jet fuel supply.

: Increased affordability of air travel and a growing emphasis on tourism contribute to the demand for commercial flights, necessitating continuous jet fuel supply. Extensive Fleet and Connectivity: Airlines operate large fleets serving extensive networks of routes, driving consistent demand for jet fuel as they expand routes to meet passenger and cargo demands.

Regional Insights

North America Market Leadership

Market Share: North America held the largest market share in 2023.

Key Factors Contributing to Dominance:

Extensive Airport Network : Home to some of the busiest airports, North America facilitates significant passenger and cargo movement, positioning it as a critical hub in global air travel.

: Home to some of the busiest airports, North America facilitates significant passenger and cargo movement, positioning it as a critical hub in global air travel. Logistics Infrastructure : Developed infrastructure supports the storage, transportation, and distribution of jet fuel, ensuring reliable supply chains for aviation operators.

: Developed infrastructure supports the storage, transportation, and distribution of jet fuel, ensuring reliable supply chains for aviation operators. Aerospace and Aviation Technology : North America hosts major aircraft manufacturers and engine producers, driving demand for jet fuel and technological advancements in efficiency.

: North America hosts major aircraft manufacturers and engine producers, driving demand for jet fuel and technological advancements in efficiency. Economic Stability : A strong economy supports robust air travel demand and investment in aviation infrastructure, leading to steady jet fuel consumption growth.

: A strong economy supports robust air travel demand and investment in aviation infrastructure, leading to steady jet fuel consumption growth. Crude Oil Production: North America's status as a major producer of crude oil enhances its ability to produce jet fuel competitively, providing a stable and cost-effective supply for the market.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell Plc

Chevron Corporation

BP p.l.c

China Petroleum Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

PetroChina Company Limited

TotalEnergies SE

Jet fuel Market, By Fuel Type:

Jet A,

Jet A1

Jet B

Jet fuel Market, By Application:

Commercial

Defense

General Aviation

Others

Jet fuel Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/no5um

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment