Emerging Trends and Opportunities in the Latin American Mobile Communications Markets: IoT Connectivity for the B2B Segment, Customized Private 5G Networks and Cross-sector Partnerships

The mobile communications industry in LATAM is crucial for economic growth, social connectivity, and digital inclusion. As smartphone penetration increases and network coverage expands, 5G connectivity demands strive for market innovation, supporting businesses, and improving general access to an essential service.
The analysis is segmented by prepaid and postpaid services, with a clear dominance of the prepaid segment in subscriptions and devices, including mobile phones and IoT devices, and business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, with a narrow relation between B2B and IoT devices.
With this segmentation, the industry analysis showcases the dynamics and challenges within each geographical segment, focusing on Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico. Although each country has unique characteristics, influenced by economic and political conditions, the analysis intends to provide a relevant understanding for stakeholders aiming to discover growth opportunities in the LATAM mobile communications market.
The report outlines insights about the competitive environment, market trends, and growth drivers and restraints for the period of 2024 to 2028.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- IoT Connectivity for the B2B Segment
- Customized Private 5G Networks
- Cross-sector Partnerships
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Mobile Communications Industry
Transformation in the Latin American Mobile Communications Market
- Key Definitions
- Industry Segmentation
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Subscription Forecast By Payment Plan
- Subscription Forecast By Devices
- Subscription Forecast by Type of Client
Competitive Analysis
- Market Overview and Trends Analysis - LATAM
- Market Overview and Trends Analysis - Argentina
- Subscription Forecast - Argentina
- Market Share By Subscriptions - Argentina
- Market Overview - Brazil
- Subscription Forecast - Brazil
- Market Share By Subscriptions - Brazil
- Market Overview and Trends Analysis - Chile
- Subscription Forecast - Chile
- Market Share By Subscriptions - Chile
- Market Overview and Trends Analysis - Colombia
- Subscription Forecast - Colombia
- Market Share By Subscriptions - Colombia
- Market Overview and Trends Analysis: Mexico
- Subscription Forecast - Mexico
- Market Share By Subscriptions - Mexico
