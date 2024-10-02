Transak NFT Checkout Now Integrated with Sequence Marketplace Solutions: Many NFTs, One Click, Your Currency

MIAMI, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transak and Sequence have partnered to streamline the fiat-to-crypto onboarding process within Web3 ecosystems.

Earlier, Sequence integrated Transak’s crypto on-/off-ramp into Sequence Kit which would allow any dApp built with Sequence Kit to leverage the hassle-free onboarding functionalities powered by Transak.

Now, taking another step into making Web3 games mainstream through digital asset accessibility, Sequence has integrated Transak NFT Checkout into its Sequence Marketplaces solutions.

Sequence Marketplaces solutions embracing Transak NFT Checkout addresses a critical need in the Web3 gaming industry: providing a fast and frictionless fiat-to-NFT purchase process. By integrating Transak NFT Checkout into its Marketplace solutions, Sequence is removing the barriers that have prevented mass adoption of NFTs in gaming.

NFTs have the potential to propel gaming to new heights by enabling true digital ownership, unique in-game items, and player-driven economies. However, the initial complexities of acquiring NFTs, including understanding the technology, navigating a steep learning curve, and managing multiple processes, have hindered their widespread adoption.

With the integration of Transak NFT Checkout into the Sequence Marketplace solutions, users can seamlessly buy NFTs using familiar payment methods such as credit/debit cards and bank transfers, eliminating the need for prior cryptocurrency holdings.

"Web3 games desperately need to streamline the NFT acquisition process if they want to reach a mainstream audience," said Taylan Pince, Chief Technology Officer of Sequence. "With Transak NFT Checkout, we're eliminating the friction and complexity, making NFTs accessible to everyone. This is a game-changer for the Web3 gaming industry."

Among the host of features Transak NFT Checkout offers to buy an NFT, a standout feature is buying more than one NFT in a single click.

Traditional NFT Checkout solutions only allow users to purchase one NFT at a time — this implies users have to pay a gas fee, platform fee, and other fees for every transaction, which effectively increases the overall cost of the asset.

Transak NFT Checkout allows Sequence Marketplace users to load multiple NFT into their cart and check out at once — similar to an e-commerce website. As a result, users save greatly on all the associated fees of making a transaction.

“We're thrilled to empower Sequence Marketplace users with the ability to seamlessly acquire multiple NFTs using their preferred currency, all in a single transaction. This is an underrated functionality that would benefit users more than they might realize and we’re happy to be the first to bring this innovation to market," said Yeshu Agarwal , Co-Founder and CTO of Transak.

This strategic move aligns with Sequence's commitment to making Web3 gaming more accessible and user-friendly. By simplifying the NFT acquisition process, Sequence is fostering a more open and rewarding environment, encouraging wider participation in the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

Transak NFT Checkout offers a host of features that enhance the user experience and ensure compliance:

Multi-level KYC: Robust Know Your Customer (KYC) processes protect against fraud and ensure regulatory compliance.

Robust Know Your Customer (KYC) processes protect against fraud and ensure regulatory compliance. Light KYC: Enables onboarding in under 30 seconds by requiring only name and email address from users (from eligible demographics).

Enables onboarding in under 30 seconds by requiring only name and email address from users (from eligible demographics). Low Purchase Limits: NFT purchases can start as low as $0.01, making them accessible to a broader audience.



As a global-scale fiat-to-NFT facilitator for Sequence Marketplace solutions, Transak NFT Checkout showcases how it is positioning to become the industry’s most capable NFT checkout product, while Sequence showcases its expertise and impact in providing users with the best and most friction-free UX possible.

