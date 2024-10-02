Pharmacy Market Trends and Global Forecasts Research Report 2024-2035: Pharmacies Evolve into One-Stop Shops, Online Pharmacies Thrive Amid Rising Demand

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Pharmacy, Type of Product Offered, Availability, Type of Drug, Type of Drug Molecule, Type of e-pharmacy Platforms, Therapeutic Area, Key Players and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmacy Market is valued at USD 2.4 trillion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

This report provides an overview provides a comprehensive look at the pharmacy industry, highlighting technological advancements. It highlights the involvement of the regulatory bodies, offering insights into the current state and future prospects of pharmacy domain. It offers a comprehensive analysis of several relevant factors influencing the growth of the market, including key drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges, providing a detailed understanding of the market's dynamics and potential future trajectory.

The latest research study delves into the pharmacy industry, examining trends, market analysis, competitive landscape, company competitiveness, value chain, market impact, and forecast opportunities. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population, combined with growing demand for home care, is driving the adoption of online pharmacy services.

According to the US health department, approximately 133 million Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease. To address this, pharmacies are offering a wide range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, medical devices, and health and wellness products for treatment. Many pharmacies have become "one-stop-shops" offering a variety of products beyond traditional pharmacy services. The global pharmacy industry is shifting towards personalization, sustainability, and online pharmacy services.

Pharmacies are adopting automation and digitalization strategies to enhance efficiency, patient safety, and personalized services. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated industry growth, with pharmacies offering testing and vaccination services. Pharmacists are now providing additional services like glucose testing, cholesterol screening, and immunizations in community pharmacies. Loyalty programs have become popular in the US, with 33% of consumers joining new programs in 2022. Globally, 57% of consumers used their loyalty points to save money in 2022.

Online pharmacies have experienced rapid growth worldwide, driven by high internet usage and patients' desire to reduce healthcare costs. However, the growth has also led to increased illegal sales of unapproved and misbranded drugs. Varying regulatory environments have resulted in different models of online pharmacies, with prescription-based models in the US and non-prescription models in Europe.

As the industry continues to evolve, pharmacies are adopting strategies like micro-fulfillment centers to support prescription drug shipping demand. The shift towards online pharmacy services is expected to drive significant growth in the global pharmacy market value over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key Pharmacy Players: Overall Market Landscape

Analysis by Year of Establishment

Analysis by Company Size

Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Company Ownership

Company Profiles: Leading Players

A.S. Watson Company Overview Service Portfolio Financial Information Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Cigna

CVS Health

Dr. Max

Kroger

Matsumoto Kiyoshi

Phoenix

Rite Aid

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Well Pharmacy

Other Leading Players

Ahold Delhaize

Company Overview

Service Portfolio

Albertsons

Cardinal Health

Cosmos Pharmaceutical

Costco

Dirk Rossmann

Good Neighbor Pharmacy

Health Mart

Optum

The Jean Coutu

Walmart

Key Topics Covered:

1. BACKGROUND

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Project Methodology

2.4. Forecast Methodology

2.5. Robust Quality Control

2.6. Key Market Segmentations

2.7. Key Considerations

2.7.1. Demographics

2.7.2. Economic Factors

2.7.3. Government Regulations

2.7.4. Supply Chain

2.7.5. COVID Impact

2.7.6. Market Access

2.7.7. Healthcare Policies

2.7.8. Industry Consolidation

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Time Period

3.2.1.1. Historical Trends

3.2.1.2. Current and Future Estimates

3.2.2. Currency Coverage and Foreign Exchange Rate

3.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

3.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations and Foreign Exchange Rates

3.2.2.3. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

3.2.2.4. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

3.2.3. Trade Policies

3.2.3.1. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

3.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating The Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

3.2.4. Recession

3.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

3.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

3.2.5. Inflation

3.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

3.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. An Overview of Pharmacy Industry

5.2. Key Regulatory Authorities

5.3. Technological Advancements in Pharmacy Industry

6. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS, DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Restraints

6.3. Market Opportunities

6.4. Market Challenges

6.5. Conclusion

7. GLOBAL PHARMACY MARKET

7.1. Assumptions and Methodology

7.2. Global Pharmacy Market, till 2035

7.2.1. Scenario Analysis

7.2.1.1. Conservative Scenario

7.2.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

8. PHARMACY MARKET, BY TYPE OF PHARMACY

8.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by Type of Pharmacy, 2019, 2024 and 2035

8.1.1. Pharmacy Market for Retail Pharmacy, till 2035

8.1.2. Pharmacy Market for e-pharmacy, till 2035

8.1.3. Pharmacy Market for Hospital Pharmacy, till 2035

8.1.4. Pharmacy Market for Other Pharmacies, till 2035

9. PHARMACY MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRODUCT OFFERED

9.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by Type of Product Offered, 2019, 2024 and 2035

9.1.1. Pharmacy Market for Drugs / Pharmaceuticals, till 2035

9.1.2. Pharmacy Market for Medical Devices, till 2035

9.1.3. Pharmacy Market for Other Pharmacy Products, till 2035

10. PHARMACY MARKET, BY AVAILABILITY

10.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by Availability, 2019, 2024 and 2035

10.1.1. Pharmacy Market for Prescription Products, till 2035

10.1.2. Pharmacy Market for Over-the-counter Products, till 2035

11. PHARMACY MARKET, BY TYPE OF DRUG

11.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by Type of Drug, 2019, 2024 and 2035

11.1.1. Pharmacy Market for Branded / Patented Drugs, till 2035

11.1.2. Pharmacy Market for Generic Drugs, till 2035

12. PHARMACY MARKET, BY TYPE OF DRUG MOLECULE

12.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by Type of Drug Molecule 2019, 2024 and 2035

12.1.1. Pharmacy Market for Small Molecules, till 2035

12.1.2. Pharmacy Market for Biologics, till 2035

13. PHARMACY MARKET, BY TYPE OF E-PHARMACY PLATFORM

13.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by e-pharmacy Platforms, 2019, 2024 and 2035

13.1.1. Pharmacy Market for App-based Platforms, till 2035

13.1.2. Pharmacy Market for Web-based Platforms, till 2035

14. PHARMACY MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

14.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019, 2024 and 2035

14.1.1. Pharmacy Market for Oncological Disorders, till 2035

14.1.2. Pharmacy Market for Metabolic Disorders, till 2035

14.1.3. Pharmacy Market for Autoimmune / Inflammatory Disorders, till 2035

14.1.4. Pharmacy Market for Respiratory Disorders, till 2035

14.1.5. Pharmacy Market for Infectious Diseases, till 2035

14.1.6. Pharmacy Market for Cardiovascular Disorders, till 2035

14.1.7. Pharmacy Market for Neurological Disorders, till 2035

14.1.8. Pharmacy Market for Dermatological Disorders, till 2035

14.1.9. Pharmacy Market for Genetic Disorders, till 2035

14.1.10. Pharmacy Market for Other Disorders, till 2035

15. PHARMACY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

15.1. Pharmacy Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2019, 2024 and 2035

15.2. Key Highlights from Distribution by Geographical Regions

