Single-Lead ECG Monitor Market is Projected to Expand at a 9.8% CAGR Through 2034, Says Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recently published industry report by Fact.MR, the global single-lead ECG monitor market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 669 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Increasing prevalence of heart-related illnesses is driving up demand for single-lead ECG monitors. With portable ECGs, individuals may easily calculate their heart rate in home care settings. These types of ECGs may be carried anywhere, making it simpler for cardiac patients to seek the treatment they need at any moment.

Electrocardiography is commonly used for reliable heart rate measurement, unlike photoplethysmography. This precise analysis is then utilized as a foundation for performing cardiac procedures. The government is investing in the healthcare industry to provide the greatest facilities for citizens, which is pushing up sales of technically sophisticated single-lead ECG monitors.

Key factors driving market growth include increasing use of these devices in sports activities and monitoring heart rate during exercise, growing preference for cardiac assessment during self-triaging before using complex systems, and increasing importance of homecare. Furthermore, increased R&D efforts by several manufacturers are generating a large number of prospects, supporting the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global single-lead ECG monitor market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.71 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. North America is expected to hold a global market share of 41.9% in 2024. The market is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2034.

in 2024. The market is calculated to expand at a from 2024 to 2034. The Latin American market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2034.

through 2034. The United States is analyzed to hold a significant market share of 80.9% in the North American region by 2034.

in the North American region by 2034. The Chile market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Based on application, tachycardia is set to account for a market share of 8.6% in 2024.

“Growing importance of homecare drives demand for portable single-lead ECG monitors, which enable patients to monitor their heart health conveniently at home,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Single-Lead ECG Monitor Market:

Dimetek Digital Medical Technologies Ltd.; AliveCor Inc.; Tianjin Chase Sun; Pharmaceutical Group; Ambisea Technology Corp.; Zenicor Medical Systems; OMRON Corporation; Perlong Medical Equipment Co.

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence Enabling Analysis of Complex Data to Enhance Diagnostic Speed and Accuracy

Electrocardiography is undergoing intriguing developments. As an essential tool for diagnosing and monitoring a variety of cardiac problems, new advancements such as wearable devices, AI-powered interpretation, and non-contact monitoring systems have enormous promise for enhancing ECG accuracy, accessibility, and customization.

Wearable ECG devices have transformed cardiovascular monitoring by offering a simple and noninvasive technique to assess heart activity in real-time. These revolutionary gadgets come in a variety of formats, such as smartwatches, chest straps, and adhesive patches that may be worn all day. Integration of artificial intelligence has had a substantial influence on ECG interpretation in recent years. AI-powered algorithms are being used to examine massive amounts of complicated data to enhance diagnostic speed and accuracy.

Single-Lead ECG Monitor Industry News-

In September 2023, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. introduced its next-generation Zio® monitor and updated Zio® long-term continuous monitoring (LTCM) service in the United States. The Zio monitor is iRhythm's smallest, lightest, and thinnest cardiac monitor, with several service features that enhance the cardiac monitoring experience for both patients and healthcare providers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the single-lead ECG monitor market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (recording-based single-lead ECG monitors, real-time single-lead ECG monitors), application (atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, conduction disorders, tachycardia), and end user (hospital facilities, home care settings, other end users), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

