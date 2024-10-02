Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|25/09/2024
|240 000
|65.10
|15 623 376
|26/09/2024
|78 087
|66.92
|5 225 652
|27/09/2024
|114 000
|68.35
|7 791 535
|30/09/2024
|210 000
|68.54
|14 392 476
|01/10/2024
|196 780
|68.33
|13 446 627
|Previous Transactions
|1 902 089
|Accumulated to date
|2 740 956
|62.53
|171 399 526
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 16 823 461 shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
