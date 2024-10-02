Radisson Announces Additional Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to $7 Million

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, due to continuing strong demand, its previously announced and oversubscribed private placement (the “Offering”) has been upsized for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,000,000. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the exploration and development of the Company’s O'Brien Gold Project (“O’Brien” or the “Project”) located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “We are very grateful for the strong support shown by our existing shareholders and new institutional shareholders for this non-brokered private placement, which was well over-subscribed and upsized twice. During September, we reported very encouraging high-grade drill results from depth at the O’Brien Gold Project, with implications for future project growth below the level of the current Mineral Resource. We also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with IAMGOLD Corporation to assess the design criteria for processing mined material from O’Brien at the nearby Doyon gold mill. The proceeds from this financing will allow for a vigorous exploration program in 2025, as well as important programs of metallurgical, engineering, and economic evaluation, all with a view to future Project development. Currently, two drill rigs are active at the Project, and ongoing drill results will be reported as they become available.”

The Offering will include the sale of the following securities (collectively, the “Securities”):

Units of the Company (the “ Units ”) consisting of one Class A common share (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”) at a price of C$0.27 per Unit ; each Warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing date at a price of C$0.37 per underlying Class A common share.

Units of the Company (the “Charity FT Units”) consisting of one Charity flow-through share and (the “CFT Shares”) one-half of one Warrant to be sold on a charitable flow-through basis at a price of C$0.47 per Charity FT Unit ; each Warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing date at a price of C$0.37 per underlying Class A common share.

Class A shares of the Company (the “NFT Shares”) which shall each qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (“ITA”), at a price of C$0.32 per NFT Share .

The gross proceeds received by the Corporation from the sale of the QFT Shares, CFT Shares and NFT Shares, together the (“FT Shares”) will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses (“CEE”) that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the O’Brien gold project in the Province of Québec, which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2024, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares. For purchasers of QFT Shares and CFT Shares resident in the Province of Québec, 10% of the amount of CEE will be eligible for inclusion in the deductible “exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses” and 10% of the amount of the expenses will be eligible for inclusion in the deductible “exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining exploration expenses” (as such terms are defined in the Taxation Act (Québec), respectively) giving rise to an additional 20% deduction for Québec tax purposes.

A finder’s fee may apply to a portion of the proceeds raised under the Offering in the amount of up to 6% cash and 6% finders’ warrants.

Closing of the Offering

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 17, 2024 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

It is anticipated that one or more directors will acquire Securities under the Offering. Any such participation will be considered a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). It is anticipated that the transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the securities of the Company are listed on the TSXV and that the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves interested parties, will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.62 million tonnes at 8.64 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 “Technical Report on the O’Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada” effective March 2, 2023, Radisson’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O’Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Matt Manson

President and CEO

416.618.5885

mmanson@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

