Cosmetic Esters Market is Anticipated to Grow at 5.8% CAGR Through 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Cosmetic Esters Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 964.9 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



The cosmetic esters market experiences great growth in the beauty and personal care industry, as this category represents a wide variety of ingredients that enhance functional and sensory properties in cosmetic formulations.

These versatile ingredients find use in numerous applications within skin care, hair care, and cosmetics due to their truly exceptional emollient and moisturizing properties. Cosmetic esters are obtained by the reaction between alcohols and acids and yield components responsible for product stability, improve spreadability, and provide specific skin-feel effects.

This market is driven by consumer demand for high-performance, natural, and sustainable ingredients used in cosmetics. The manufacturers are focusing on the development of new esters that address specific skincare concerns under the principles of clean beauty. Besides, the trends toward customized cosmetic products, and the demand for multifunctional beauty products support the growth in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global cosmetic esters market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach US$ 1,695.7 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 730.7 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 7 % in 2024

in 2024 Skincare product under application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 356.8 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 430.1 million collectively

" The cosmetic esters market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Manufacturers are focusing on developing new esters that address specific skincare concerns, while trends towards customized products and multifunctional beauty products support market expansion. We expect strong demand from North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Cosmetic Esters Market:

BASF; Croda International; Evonik Industries; Dow Chemical; Ashland Global Holdings; Lonza Group; Inolex; Koster Keunen; Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Clariant AG; Lubrizol Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; Innospec Inc.; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Key players in the cosmetic esters market are BASF, Croda International, Evonik Industries, Dow Chemical, Ashland Global Holdings, Lonza. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

Recent innovations include, The product introduction recently by Dow, featuring the innovative EcoSense™ APP-5000 and EcoSense™ APP-1000, is bound to make a quantum leap in the transformation toward a more sustainable portfolio at in-cosmetics Global 2023 in March 2023,.

In April 2024, BASF introduces new products and solutions aimed at accelerating the development of the Personal Care market towards the Sustainable Development Goals in project "The beauty of tomorrow,".

Cosmetic Esters Industry News:

In April 2024, BASF introduces new products and solutions aimed at accelerating the development of the Personal Care market towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Name of the project: "The beauty of tomorrow," to express the commitment to responsible practices and complete attitude towards consumption and being. Products will belong to the BASF portfolio, particularly to Care 360°-Solutions for Sustainable Life.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cosmetic esters market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Source (Natural Esters, Synthetic Esters), Application (Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Oral Care, Cosmetic Products) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Cosmetic Esters Industry Research:

By Source : Natural Esters Synthetic Esters

By Application : Skincare Products Moisturizers Creams Lotions Other Skincare Products Haircare Products Shampoos Conditioners Styling products Other Haircare Products Oral Care Cosmetic Products Lip balms Lipsticks Eye creams Other Cosmetics



