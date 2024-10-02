RedRover in North Carolina Providing Emergency Sheltering for Animals Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Salisbury, North Carolina, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, on Monday RedRover® mobilized its RedRover Responders volunteers to assist the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services with the emergency sheltering of vulnerable animals impacted by the disaster. Widespread catastrophic flooding and power outages have been recorded across the state.

RedRover has sent two staff Team Leaders and RedRover Responders volunteers to help care for animals September 30-October 6 at state-run emergency shelters, first in Fletcher, and now in Salisbury, North Carolina.

“We are grateful we could answer the call and be on the ground helping the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services provide care and comfort to the animals displaced by Hurricane Helene,'' said RedRover Director of Field Services Beth Gammie. “Our dedicated RedRover Responders volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure every animal affected by this disaster receives the help they need during this challenging time."

With more than 4,800 trained volunteers in the United States and Canada, RedRover can deploy its volunteers quickly when communities become overburdened by a crisis involving a large number of animals. The volunteers provide a skilled and compassionate workforce which enables a jurisdiction to address large-scale natural disasters.

In its 37-year history, RedRover has responded to more than 270 natural disasters and other crises around the country including Hurricanes Katrina, Ian, Andrew, and Harvey, the Virginia lab beagle rescue, Northern California wildfires, Superstorm Sandy, and many more.

Ways to Help

Donate to RedRover’s Emergency Response Fund at RedRover.org/HurricaneHelene

Learn how to become a RedRover Responders volunteer at RedRover.org/Volunteer

About RedRover

Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and humane education. RedRover is a founding member of the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition (NARSC), established after Hurricane Katrina's devastating impact to more people and animals than any other storm in the history of the United States. RedRover has earned a coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

Attachment