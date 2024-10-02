Regenx Addresses Effects of Hurricane Helene

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (TSXV: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) provides details on the effect to the Company of Hurricane Helene.



Don Weatherbee, CEO of Regenx stated that “We are pleased to report that the Regenx facility suffered no damage, and all our employees are safe. Our sympathies go out to everyone in the area that did incur losses caused by Hurricane Helene.”

On September 27, 2024, Greene County where the Regenx Module One facility is located was severely impacted by flooding created by the rain event associated with Hurricane Helene. The level of rain was rated as a 1 in 1,000-year event and created substantial damage to property and infrastructure in the area.

Area infrastructure damage included the water intake structure for the Greeneville Water Commission resulting in water supply to the area being completely shut off. Local government is in the process of making repairs but until this is completed the Regenx facility will be without access to a supply of water. Although officials are still in the process of implementing their recovery plans, they expect water service not to resume until next week.

Until water service is resumed Regenx will not be able to operate its facility. As the Company receives additional information it will provide an update on the restart of operations.

