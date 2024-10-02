Growth Opportunities in the Tissue Diagnostics Industry 2024-2029: Multiomics Analysis for Precision Diagnostics, Comprehensive Diagnostic Panels for Early Identification of Cancer Biomarkers

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Tissue Diagnostics Industry, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tissue diagnostics market will experience significant growth driven by the need for advanced staining in precise biomarker identification in personalized medicine, tissue biopsy test volumes, and pre-analytical and advanced staining platform development.



According to the WHO, there will be a 60% rise in cancer cases worldwide by 2040, which will fuel demand for tissue diagnostics. This increase highlights how urgently improved diagnostic tools are needed. The complexity of tissue diagnostics expanded due to advancements in cancer treatment, which require enhanced technology and capabilities in laboratories across the globe. Improving local diagnostic capacity is vital for managing the projected growth in cancer incidence worldwide, as it can improve test turnaround times and diagnostic accuracy-both of which substantially impact cancer treatment outcomes.



The pre-analytical staining market in the tissue diagnostics industry is being propelled by several key factors, such as growing advancements in staining technologies, pre-analytical platforms to simplify next-generation sequencing, automated staining platforms, and high-throughput systems to drive efficiency and reproducibility. Tissue diagnostics players are increasingly focusing on developing innovative and advanced systems and stains that enhance the specificity and sensitivity of tissue diagnostics. The advanced staining segment is the second leading segment due to a surge in adoption, especially driven by increased demand for ISH and IHC offerings, regulatory mandates to include CDx as part of pathology tests, and increased partnerships between biopharma companies and diagnostic companies.



Asia-Pacific's growing cancer diagnostics infrastructure, increasing cancer prevalence rate, rising healthcare spending, increasing access to advanced diagnostic technologies, and growing government support all contribute to the region being the fastest-growing market.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Comprehensive Diagnostic Panels for Early Identification of Cancer Biomarkers

Multiomics Analysis for Precision Diagnostics

Digital Pathology Capabilities for Tissue-based Companion Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment - Ecosystem in Tissue Diagnostics Industry

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitor by Technology

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator in Tissue Diagnostics Industry

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Trends in the Tissue Diagnostics Industry

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Primary Growth Opportunities - Tissue Diagnostics Segments

Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - NA Tissue Diagnostics Market Dynamics - NA Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Europe Tissue Diagnostics Market Dynamics - Europe Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - APAC Tissue Diagnostics Market Dynamics - APAC Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - MENASA & Latin America

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

Revenue Share

Competitor Matrix

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market - Notable Activities

Tissue Diagnostics Opportunity and Innovations Roadmap

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator in Pre-Analytical Staining

Growth Metrics - Pre-Analytical Staining Pre-analytical Staining Revenue Forecast Pre-analytical Staining Revenue Forecast Analysis Pre-analytical Staining Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics - Advance Staining Advanced Staining Revenue Forecast Advanced Staining - Revenue Forecast Analysis

List of FDA-approved Tissue-based CDx, 2022-2023

Growth Metrics - ICP-APLIS ICP-APLIS Revenue Forecast ICP-APLIS - Revenue Forecast Analysis ICP-APLIS - Revenue Forecast Analysis



Best Practices Recognition

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

