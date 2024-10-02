Growth Opportunities in the Tissue Diagnostics Industry 2024-2029: Multiomics Analysis for Precision Diagnostics, Comprehensive Diagnostic Panels for Early Identification of Cancer Biomarkers

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Tissue Diagnostics Industry, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tissue diagnostics market will experience significant growth driven by the need for advanced staining in precise biomarker identification in personalized medicine, tissue biopsy test volumes, and pre-analytical and advanced staining platform development.
According to the WHO, there will be a 60% rise in cancer cases worldwide by 2040, which will fuel demand for tissue diagnostics. This increase highlights how urgently improved diagnostic tools are needed. The complexity of tissue diagnostics expanded due to advancements in cancer treatment, which require enhanced technology and capabilities in laboratories across the globe. Improving local diagnostic capacity is vital for managing the projected growth in cancer incidence worldwide, as it can improve test turnaround times and diagnostic accuracy-both of which substantially impact cancer treatment outcomes.
The pre-analytical staining market in the tissue diagnostics industry is being propelled by several key factors, such as growing advancements in staining technologies, pre-analytical platforms to simplify next-generation sequencing, automated staining platforms, and high-throughput systems to drive efficiency and reproducibility. Tissue diagnostics players are increasingly focusing on developing innovative and advanced systems and stains that enhance the specificity and sensitivity of tissue diagnostics. The advanced staining segment is the second leading segment due to a surge in adoption, especially driven by increased demand for ISH and IHC offerings, regulatory mandates to include CDx as part of pathology tests, and increased partnerships between biopharma companies and diagnostic companies.
Asia-Pacific's growing cancer diagnostics infrastructure, increasing cancer prevalence rate, rising healthcare spending, increasing access to advanced diagnostic technologies, and growing government support all contribute to the region being the fastest-growing market.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Comprehensive Diagnostic Panels for Early Identification of Cancer Biomarkers
- Multiomics Analysis for Precision Diagnostics
- Digital Pathology Capabilities for Tissue-based Companion Diagnostics
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Global Tissue Diagnostics Industry
- The Strategic Imperative
Growth Environment - Ecosystem in Tissue Diagnostics Industry
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitor by Technology
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator in Tissue Diagnostics Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Trends in the Tissue Diagnostics Industry
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Primary Growth Opportunities - Tissue Diagnostics Segments
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - NA
- Tissue Diagnostics Market Dynamics - NA
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Europe
- Tissue Diagnostics Market Dynamics - Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - APAC
- Tissue Diagnostics Market Dynamics - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - MENASA & Latin America
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User
- Revenue Share
- Competitor Matrix
- Global Tissue Diagnostics Market - Notable Activities
- Tissue Diagnostics Opportunity and Innovations Roadmap
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator in Pre-Analytical Staining
- Growth Metrics - Pre-Analytical Staining
- Pre-analytical Staining Revenue Forecast
- Pre-analytical Staining Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pre-analytical Staining Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Growth Metrics - Advance Staining
- Advanced Staining Revenue Forecast
- Advanced Staining - Revenue Forecast Analysis
- List of FDA-approved Tissue-based CDx, 2022-2023
- Growth Metrics - ICP-APLIS
- ICP-APLIS Revenue Forecast
- ICP-APLIS - Revenue Forecast Analysis
- ICP-APLIS - Revenue Forecast Analysis
Best Practices Recognition
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
