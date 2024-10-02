Keiretsu Forum Announces Dr. Martin Gershon as Keynote Speaker for 2024 Investor Capital Expo

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest and most active accredited angel investor network, is proud to announce that Dr. Martin Gershon, a prominent leader in healthcare innovation and venture capital, will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Investor Capital Expo. This signature event in early-stage investment community will be held on October 31, 2024, at Convene City View in Philadelphia.



Dr. Gershon, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Endeavor Venture Funds and Endeavor Venture Studio, brings over two decades of experience in life sciences and healthcare startups. His leadership at Endeavor has resulted in over 100 investments and 24 successful exits, solidifying his reputation as a strategic force in healthcare investment. Under his guidance, Endeavor Venture Funds has become synonymous with cutting-edge innovation, most recently, in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery.

Recognized as a "Top Voice" in Venture Capital and Entrepreneurship by LinkedIn and named a Top 100 Healthcare Industry Leader by Standard & Poor’s, Dr. Gershon is a sought-after advisor and speaker. His keynote, titled "Pioneering Healthcare Innovation: Investment Strategies in AI Drug Discovery," will delve into the transformative impact of AI on the drug development process. His address will focus on:

Investment Opportunities : Exploring high-growth potential in AI-driven drug discovery.

: Exploring high-growth potential in AI-driven drug discovery. Strategic Insights : Understanding how AI is accelerating the development of novel therapeutics.

: Understanding how AI is accelerating the development of novel therapeutics. Future Trends: Highlighting upcoming innovations that will shape the life sciences and healthcare sectors.



Keiretsu Forum: A Global Leader in Early-Stage Innovation

Keiretsu Forum continues to be a global leader in early-stage innovation, offering unparalleled access to groundbreaking companies across industries. The Investor Capital Expo serves as the premier gathering for angel investors, venture capitalists, family offices, and entrepreneurs, spotlighting companies that have undergone Keiretsu Forum's rigorous due diligence process. The event provides an invaluable platform for investors to engage with high-potential startups, network with peers, and gain insights from leading industry experts.

Keiretsu Forum has a relationship with Endeavor and Dr Gershon that has at its core aligned vision and lays the solid platform for access to a larger number of remarkable Founder Entrepreneurs and strategic partnerships with the Endeavor investor ecosystem for follow on rounds and sustained growth.

"Dr. Gershon's expertise in healthcare and AI makes him an ideal keynote speaker for this year’s Expo," said Howard Lubert, Regional President of Keiretsu Forum. "His contributions to the commercialization of life-saving technologies and his leadership in AI innovation exemplify the type of visionary thinking that drives the success of early-stage ventures."

Event Details

Date : October 31, 2024

: October 31, 2024 Time : 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EDT

: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM EDT Location: Convene City View, 30 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA



Accredited angel investors are encouraged to register for this exclusive event, where they can engage with the next wave of industry disruptors and gain key insights from one of healthcare’s leading innovators.

About Keiretsu Forum :

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 35 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!

About Dr. Martin Gershon

Dr. Gershon's career has been marked by his pioneering efforts in healthcare and life sciences innovation. His role at Endeavor Venture Funds connects emerging companies with Fortune 500 partnerships, offering strategic growth solutions and regulatory expertise. Dr. Gershon has advised numerous organizations, including the White House Moonshot CancerX Accelerator, Goldman Sachs, and Bain Capital.

Dr. Gershon’s academic credentials are equally impressive, with advanced training in neuroscience, oncology, and immunology from Harvard, McGill, and Columbia. He has also served as an FDA attorney and has been honored as a Google Scholar in Entrepreneurship.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindi Sutera

AMS Communications

CindiS@AMSCommunications.net

610-613-2773