Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 55 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 October 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 September – 1 October 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|315,600
|792,081,989
|25 September 2024
|1,200
|3,146.36
|3,775,632
|26 September 2024
|1,200
|3,206.28
|3,847,536
|27 September 2024
|1,200
|3,169.84
|3,803,808
|30 September 2024
|1,200
|3,147.64
|3,777,168
|1 October 2024
|1,200
|3,128.93
|3,754,716
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|321,600
|811,040,849
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 375,483 B shares corresponding to 1.74 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 September – 1 October 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
