Italy Elevators and Escalators Industry Research 2024-2029 - Regulation-Driven Maintenance and Modernization Fueling Demand

The Italian elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.89% from 2023 to 2029

The top 4 prominent vendors in the Italy elevator and escalator market include Otis, KONE, Schindler, and TK Elevator, which account for 60% of the market share in Italy.

Italy ranks as the second country globally in terms of elevator infrastructure, boasting nearly 1,000,000 systems that facilitate nearly one hundred million daily trips. Despite this impressive figure, over 70% of the elevators operating in Italy have been functioning for over two decades, nearly 50% surpassing the thirty-year mark.

Italy has a substantial installed base of elevators within Europe; however, numerous multi-story buildings still lack them, adversely affecting comfort and accessibility. Less than 5% of residential buildings in Italy have elevator systems, and only one in eight buildings with three or more floors has an elevator installed. This gap presents an opportunity for major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore the Italy elevator and escalator market, potentially addressing the demand for elevator installations in these buildings and improving overall accessibility and convenience.

Italian manufacturer Sicor Italy Srl is set to expand its market reach directly to the U.K., France, and Germany from its Italian facilities, effective June 1, 2024. Aritec New Materials Group, headquartered in Luzern, Switzerland, announced a strategic collaboration with Alberto Sassi S.p.A., an Italian firm renowned for its elevator machinery technology, on May 3, 2024. Having operated in Italy for a decade through a subsidiary, Sweden's Hydroware S.r.l., revealed on July 21, 2023, it intends to concentrate on providing completely new lift packages in Italy.

Growth Rate of Digitalization and Increasing Developments in Buildings to Drive the Italy Elevator and Escalator Market

USD 30.8 million was allocated to energy efficiency projects and building redevelopment as a critical investment in saving 0.98Mt CO2 by anticipating reduction through energy efficiency in public and private buildings.

Milan will be one of Europe's most modernized cities, with more public and private developments and an anticipated USD 13 billion in investment by 2030 (including USD 2 billion for public urbanization projects). Additionally, the housing industry in Milan will add 33,000 units by 2030, accommodating 100,000 people.

According to Eurostat, Italy has Europe's highest homeownership rates. In 2020, over 75% of families owned their homes, accounting for over 20 million units.

Regulation-Driven Maintenance and Modernization of Elevators and Escalators in Italy to Create Demand

In 2022, maintenance and modernization accounted for 67.9% and 32.1% of Italy's elevator and escalator markets, respectively.

According to Thyssenkrupp Elevator Italia, around 40% of the total building stock has crossed the 30-year threshold. Various technological advancements have made machine users more functional and economical from an energy perspective. They also need to satisfy EU regulations by sector, which is essential.

SMI (Scale Mobili Italia) is focused on the maintenance and service of mobility equipment, including elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. In 2018, it introduced training sessions and courses on escalator maintenance for technicians in elevator companies, where they can explore procedures for maintaining, modernizing, and replacing multi-brand escalators.

Government Efforts to Expand Infrastructure Across Nation to Increase Demand for New Installations in the Italy Elevator and Escalator Market

In August 2020, Hitachi and Italian contractors Webuild and Astaldi were awarded a contract worth USD 2.8 billion to begin initial works on Italy's Verona-Padua high-speed/high-capacity railway project. This project, which is anticipated to reach completion by 2027, aims to enhance the development of the infrastructure sector in Italy.

Italy will likely invest USD 7.8 billion to modernize and increase capacity at its docks until 2026. The funding is mostly focused on increasing the size of the ships that Italy's main container ports can handle through dredging, new breakwaters, and improved connections to road and rail links.

Italy has a vast transportation network that spans 18,000 kilometers and includes 7,000 kilometers of motorways and 1,500 kilometers of high-speed rail tracks. The Turin-Lyon high-speed railway is a rail project currently under construction between the cities of Turin and Lyon. This project will reach completion by 2032.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

Otis

KONE

Schindler

TK Elevator

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd.

Cibes Lift Group

GMV

NOVA Elevators

Giovenzana

Wittur

Millepiani Elevators

MoviLift

Vega Lifts

Benelifts

Schmersal Elevators

Elevator Market Segmentation

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing

Elevators

Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others Public Transit Institutional Infrastructural



Escalator Market Segmentation

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector

Infrastructure

Industrial

