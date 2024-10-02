Big4Bio Names David J. Whelan Its New Chief Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBio Communications is excited to announce that it is expanding the Big4Bio leadership team with the appointment of David J. Whelan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Whelan will be responsible for leading the development and growth of new programs and new regions for Big4Bio, the premier aggregator of life science news and developments in the industry’s top bioclusters.



As the managing director of Bespoke Strategy, Whelan brings years of healthcare and life sciences expertise to Big4Bio as a strategy consultant, advisor, investor, and community builder. Most recently, he served as CEO of BioscienceLA, the non-profit innovation catalyst for life sciences in the greater Los Angeles region. He was also an integral part of the creation of New York Genome Center, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer and collaborated on the development of the business plan, fundraising, and operational launch.

“As Big4Bio plans for new growth over the coming years, it is important for us to bring on someone who knows the industry and who is known to the industry,” says Tilton Little, CEO of BigBio Communications and publisher of Big4Bio. “Dave is a true community builder and connector. I look forward to working with him and his network to grow Big4Bio.”

Whelan has also been a mentor or advisor to accelerator programs and pitch events like Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, Digital Health Hub Foundation, MedTech Innovator, Techstars Healthcare, SXSW Pitch, and Women Founders Network. He currently serves as a board member or advisory board member to the Bench International Technology Team, Conejo Las Virgenes Future Foundation, Women in Bio Los Angeles, and UCLA Healthcare Alumni of Anderson.

“Having lived or worked in many of the leading life sciences hubs over the years, I have been a long-time user of Big4Bio. When Big4Bio expanded to Los Angeles in 2023, I started to collaborate directly with Tilton and the team,” said Whelan. “I am excited to help take Big4Bio in some new directions as we grow both its reach and impact.”

In conjunction with this appointment, Big4Bio is developing a new digital presence with innovative features and services for its readers, sponsors, and partners, and recently announced a new annual conference, the Pre-JPM Partnering Week, in partnership with Biotechgate. For more information on the event, go to digitalpartnering.com.

About Big4Bio

Big4Bio is the premier aggregator of news and developments in the life sciences sector. Its free, daily email newsletters give readers easy-to-scan headlines of bioscience content gleaned from thousands of industry sources, focusing on the most significant life sciences markets in the world: Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Philadelphia, DC/VA/MD region (Capital Region), New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle. For more information, go to big4bio.com.