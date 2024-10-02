Augmented Connected Worker Research Report 2024: Internal Challenges are Driving Transformational Growth in Industrial Software - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Augmented Connected Worker Sector, Global, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis presents a segmentation of the ACW market by region and by industry type (process, hybrid, and discrete) manufacturing. The analysis examines 18 different end-user industries.
Manufacturing tasks are becoming increasingly complex - frontline workers must interact with multiple vertical systems on a daily basis and companies are finding it difficult to find and train suitable new workers. Additionally, an increasing number of small and medium-sized manufacturing companies are beginning their digital transformation.
Many vendors that offered point solutions in augmented reality (AR), safety and risk management, learning, maintenance, remote collaboration, and field service spaces have realized the potential value of having frontline workers use a single pane of glass for all of their daily activities. This is giving the augmented connected worker (ACW) significant exposure across multiple industry verticals. The ACW market is currently experiencing a high wave of growth, which is expected to increase during the next five years.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Become a Partner of Vertically Integrated Software Vendors
- Become an ACW Generalist
- Enable Citizen Development
- Prepare for AR Adoption
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Augmented Connected Worker Sector
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Augmented Connected Worker Industry
Ecosystem
- Definition
- Scope of Analysis
- ACW Functionalities
- Segmentation by End-user Industry
- Segmentation by Region
- Key Competitors
- AR, VR, and Mixed Reality (MR)
- ACW and AI
- The ACW's Impact on UN Sustainable Development Goals
- ACW and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM)
- Overlap/Integration with Other Systems
- Moving to the Cloud
- Benefits of the ACW
- Hardware
- Technological Enablers for AR and VR
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share by Industry Type, Offering, and Region
Growth Generator: Process Manufacturing
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - Process Manufacturing
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Process Manufacturing
- Forecast Analysis - Process Manufacturing
Growth Generator: Hybrid Manufacturing
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - Hybrid Manufacturing
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Hybrid Manufacturing
- Forecast Analysis - Hybrid Manufacturing
Growth Generator: Discrete Manufacturing
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - Discrete Manufacturing
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Discrete Manufacturing
- Forecast Analysis - Discrete Manufacturing
Growth Generator: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type - APAC
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - APAC
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: NALA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - NALA
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type - NALA
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - NALA
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - EMEA
- Forecast Analysis
Best Practices Recognition
