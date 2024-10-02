US Defense Information Systems Agency Budget Assessment, FY2023-FY2029: Collaborations Between Defense and Commercial Companies Fosters an Innovation Culture

This research service overviews the US Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) budget between FY2023 and FY2029. It outlines the agency's funding distribution for each account as well as a forecast with future spending estimates. It also includes an analysis of contract awards share.

Additionally, the study highlights the trends, challenges, drivers, and restraints that the agency and companies from related industries encounter. Finally, the study points out some short- and long-term growth opportunities.

Rapid advancements in areas like AI, analytics, and cybersecurity have fostered increased collaboration between DISA, defense, and commercial companies, creating growth opportunities for these businesses. DISA plays a key role in joint operations, which require optimal connectivity to effectively support multi-domain forces and international mission partners.

However, DISA's budget is constrained by two factors. In the short term, the upcoming presidential elections create spending uncertainty amongst market players. In the long term, since most of the agency's funding is and will be allocated toward operations and maintenance, there are fewer opportunities for research, development, and procurement of new technologies.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Multi-Factor Authentication
  • Automated Cyber Threat Detection
  • Enterprise Cloud

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Information Systems Agency
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Definitions
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Global Conflict Analysis
  • Market Trends Analysis
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Spending Forecast and Analysis
  • Notable Initiatives
  • Contract Awards Share and Analysis
  • Companies to Watch
  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

