Company Announcement 46/2024
|2 October 2024
Transactions with shares in Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons
Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.
Reference is made to the attached table showing detailed information about the transaction.
