Next Generation 911 (NG911) Research Report 2024-2028: i3-compliant NG911 Systems, Key Market Participants, Ecosystem and Maps, Value Chain, Partnerships

This study outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyzes key industry trends and market dynamics. The report identifies key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem and maps out where they reside on the NG911 value chain; provides an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyzes partnerships between ecosystem participants; provides market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2023-2028); and provides market share for NG911 primary contract holders, Next Gen Core Services (NGCS) providers, and Call Handling Equipment (CHE) providers.
NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to citizens' rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies. In contrast to a legacy voice-centric E911 network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of IP-based communications, including text, data, photos, and video exchanges that enhance first responders' speed, accuracy, and preparation. Moreover, NG911 interconnects emergency call centers (ECCs) and other agencies in a standards-based way, enabling shared costs, resources, information, and applications.
The FCC has adopted nationwide NG911 transition rules that define responsibilities and set specific deadlines for originating service providers (OSPs) to implement NG911 capabilities and deliver 911 calls in accordance with NG911 commonly accepted standards.
Key Topics Covered:
NG911 Growth Environment
Transformation in Public Safety: Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Strategic Imperatives in Public Safety Industry
The NG911 Vision
- NG911 High-Level Objectives
- The Evolution of 911
- NG911 Technical Discussion: The Various Flavors of NG911
- Overview of an i3-Compliant NG911 Architecture
- Scope of Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - US NG911 Total Market
- NG911 Ecosystem
- Segmentation and Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Funding Trends and Opportunities
- NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Primary NG911 Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Primary NG911 Service Providers
- Competitive Environment
- Market Dynamics
- Market Metrics - Forecast Considerations
- Market Penetration Forecast
- Market Penetration Analysis
- US Market Penetration - Closed NG911 Contracts by State (2023)
- Key Considerations in a NG911 Award
- Market Share
- A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model
- Market Share Analysis
- Notable Awards and Acquisitions
Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Methodology and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Methodology and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- NG911 GIS Market Penetration Forecast
- Forecast Methodology and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
Growth Opportunity Analysis - ECC Operational Solutions
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - ECC Operational Solutions
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Methodology and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
