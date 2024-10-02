Next Generation 911 (NG911) Research Report 2024-2028: i3-compliant NG911 Systems, Key Market Participants, Ecosystem and Maps, Value Chain, Partnerships

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation 911 (NG911) 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyzes key industry trends and market dynamics. The report identifies key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem and maps out where they reside on the NG911 value chain; provides an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyzes partnerships between ecosystem participants; provides market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2023-2028); and provides market share for NG911 primary contract holders, Next Gen Core Services (NGCS) providers, and Call Handling Equipment (CHE) providers.

NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to citizens' rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies. In contrast to a legacy voice-centric E911 network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of IP-based communications, including text, data, photos, and video exchanges that enhance first responders' speed, accuracy, and preparation. Moreover, NG911 interconnects emergency call centers (ECCs) and other agencies in a standards-based way, enabling shared costs, resources, information, and applications.

The FCC has adopted nationwide NG911 transition rules that define responsibilities and set specific deadlines for originating service providers (OSPs) to implement NG911 capabilities and deliver 911 calls in accordance with NG911 commonly accepted standards.

