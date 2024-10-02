Claimable Launches First-Ever AI-Powered Appeals Platform to Fight Unjust Healthcare Denials

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claimable, a pioneering healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered appeals platform designed to combat unjust healthcare denials. The platform leverages purpose-built AI to analyze clinical research, policy details, appeals data, and patients’ unique medical stories, generating and submitting customized appeals in minutes.



"At Claimable, we're harnessing the power of AI to give patients a voice in a system that too often drowns them out," said Warris Bokhari, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Claimable. "Our mission is to level the playing field, ensuring every patient can reclaim control over their healthcare and get the treatment they’re owed."

The results from Claimable’s pilot program far exceed industry standards:

An 80% appeal success rate (1.6x more than average)

Most cases resolved in under 10 days (3x faster than average)

Appeals submitted in minutes–not days

Nearly $3M recovered for patients

These data illustrate the platform's potential to significantly impact millions of lives and protect patient rights amidst a broken insurance system. Annually, 850 million of the 5 billion U.S. health claims are denied, leading to care delays for 60% of affected patients, and 47% reporting worsened health as a result. Furthermore, 100 million Americans are in medical debt, accounting for 66% of personal bankruptcies. Claimable is addressing this mounting national healthcare crisis by empowering patients to swiftly challenge unjust denials, helping them access vital treatments, reduce financial burdens, and prevent critical care delays.

"Claimable’s AI-driven approach is a game changer for patients who have been unfairly denied care," said Julie Baak, Practice Manager at Arthritis Center in Bridgeton, Missouri. "It gives them a fighting chance to overturn these decisions and get the right coverage for the right treatment."

Currently, Claimable supports appeals for 60 life-changing treatments, focusing on commonly denied medications for autoimmune and migraine sufferers—conditions affecting nearly 65 million Americans, of which 80 - 85 % are women. The company aims to rapidly increase its impact, expanding to over 100 treatments by early 2025. This growth will include support for patients with Multiple Sclerosis, Cardiac Diseases, Diabetes, Obesity, Asthma, and individuals battling certain cancers.

"The healthcare system in this country is fundamentally broken, with millions of patients denied the care they need due to profit-driven practices," said Wendell Potter, Claimable advisor, health insurance reform expert and former insurance executive. "Claimable offers a critical remedy. This platform is a lifeline for those caught in the machinery of an industry that too often prioritizes dollars over lives."

The platform’s guided appeal builder offers smart document scanning, a dynamic health questionnaire, and instant evidence matching. Unlike static form-based tools, Claimable delivers a personalized experience that adapts to responses in real-time. Each appeal generated features a compelling, fact-based narrative, tailored to the patient’s unique circumstances and story.

Claimable is now available nationwide and accepts denials from all insurance providers, including Medicare, Medicaid, United Healthcare, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, and BCBS plans. Claimable submits appeals via Fax and First Class Mail, requesting urgent 72-hour reviews when appropriate. With affordability at its core, Claimable charges a fee of $39.95 per appeal, plus shipping.

For more information about Claimable or to join the waitlist for future conditions, visit www.getclaimable.com .

About Claimable:

