Chargel Extends Southern California Sponsorships and Samplings at the Long Beach Marathon and Xterra Wetsuits Mission Bay Tri

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargel®, a first-of-its-kind, refreshing Gel Drink that delivers convenient and delightfully unexpected instant pre-workout energy with zero caffeine, today announced its October competitive event station lineup. Chargel will showcase its half drink, half snack, all delicious energy source at the Long Beach Marathon and Xterra Wetsuits Mission Bay Tri.

The Long Beach Marathon kicks off on October 6 as runners get to enjoy the oceanfront, marina, neighborhoods and monuments along with 26.2-mile course where they experience the perfect Southern California weather and fast and flat courses. As the Official Gel Sponsor of this year’s race, Chargel will be providing samples at three aid stations along the course: Mile 10, 16.5, and 20. Spectators also have the chance to get their hands on Chargel’s refreshing Gel Drinks at the race expo on October 4 and 5.

On October 13, the Xterra Wetsuits Mission Bay Tri celebrates its 37th year and the 50th birthday of the Triathlon, which first took place in San Diego’s Mission Bay in 1974. This first triathlon was a run-bike-swim-run event on Fiesta Island, and competitors from around the country return every year to celebrate the birthplace of this iconic event. Chargel will partake in these festivities by providing samples at the event’s Expo on October 12 and 13 and ensuring athletes and spectators are able to get their hands on these thirst-quenching snacks.

“We’re excited to grow our following in Southern California at these two signature races by combining sampling on-course and at Expos to ensure attendees get a hold of our Gel Drinks,” said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. “To be a part of history celebrating the triathlon’s 50th birthday is especially fitting for Chargel as we aim to fuel all types of athletes no matter what sport or experience level. We’ve continued to foster a community here in Southern California, so we’re delighted to see Long Beach Marathon runners fuel their race with Chargel.”

Designed to meet the unique needs of cyclists, runners, weekend warriors and everyone in between, Chargel Gel Drinks are ideal for convenience and fast intake before activity and includes a built-in spout for quick delivery. Chargel features an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, natural flavors, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or flavors. Chargel Gel Drinks are 100% caffeine-free, plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the top nine allergens.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email infochargel@morinaga-america.com. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel’s Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or flavors. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America’s sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew’s significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga’s entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga’s next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

