Unbound Begins Recruiting Participants for Study Assessing If Generosity Impacts Health

Kansas City, Kan., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbound, an international nonprofit, is recruiting United States residents living with diabetes to participate in a groundbreaking research study assessing the impact of generosity on health. In collaboration with researchers from the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill and Chronic Care International (CCI), a Nebraska-based nonprofit transforming diabetes care in the developing world, phase two of this noncommunicable diseases study will enroll individuals living with diabetes in the U.S. to sponsor elders in the Philippines also living with diabetes. The research study aims to explore whether peer mentorship through correspondence can improve health and well-being.

Phase one of the research program launched in 2023 when Unbound partnered with CCI to establish a low-cost model of patient-centered care for elders in the Philippines living with diabetes, one of the leading causes of preventable suffering and death. With phase two, researchers will lean into Unbound’s commitment to relationships as the study aims to determine if community, connection and generosity can result in positive health outcomes.

“Partnering with CCI to get much-needed medication, monitoring and education to our elders in the Philippines during phase one of this study has been a tremendous success,” Dan Pearson, Unbound’s chief international program officer, said. “And now, with phase two, we have an opportunity to potentially improve the physical and emotional health of our elder friends, as well as our sponsors, simply by creating and fostering connections. We are excited to recruit sponsors for this next phase, and to have an even greater impact on the lives of our Unbound community.”

Unbound is currently recruiting U.S. sponsors who have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes to be paired with diabetes patients in the Philippines. As the duos create bonds, mentoring and supporting one another through their struggles with their shared disease, the sponsors’ health outcomes will be evaluated over a 12-month period by UNC researchers.

“It goes without saying that diabetes outcomes are far improved with proper medication and monitoring,” UNC principal investigator Deshira Wallace, PhD., said. “Now we are eager to learn if peer support plays a role in enhancing health and well-being. In short, can helping others help you, too?”

Sponsors will each contribute $40 per month — the cost of an Unbound sponsorship — to help their sponsored elder in the Philippines meet basic needs and receive medical care. They will also participate in at least three 30-minute surveys, either online or via phone, over the course of the 12-month commitment.

The participating elders in the Philippines will receive financial support in the form of cash transfers (funds directly deposited into their bank accounts), and medical coverage. The research study provides regular lab tests, quarterly A1C tests, checkups and consultation, necessary medication, diet and exercise coaching to participating elders. The elders will also have access to support groups comprised of several neighboring older adults living with diabetes and other chronic diseases, allowing them to share their common goals to improve health and wellness while offering genuine encouragement and empathy to each other.

For those who have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and are interested in more information on how to participate, please call 800-875-6564, extension 9, or email diabetes@unbound.org. Or to learn more about Unbound and sponsorships, visit Unbound.

