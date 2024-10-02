Scorpius Holdings Selected to Join Medical CBRN Defense Consortium to Advance Medical Countermeasures Against Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Threats

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or “the Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced that it has been selected to join the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), a key organization advancing the development of medical countermeasures and related technologies to protect U.S. military personnel and civilians from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The MCDC, established in 2015 under the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), serves as a collaborative framework for government, industry, and academia to partner on cutting-edge medical solutions. Its mission is to rapidly advance research, development, and manufacturing of technologies that safeguard national security. As a member, Scorpius will contribute its proprietary scientific expertise and resources to accelerate innovations aimed at addressing CBRN threats.

“We are honored to be selected to join the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium, which plays a vital role in safeguarding public health against complex CBRN challenges,” said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius. “Our selection as a member reinforces our commitment to developing therapies that can protect both military personnel and civilians in the face of evolving threats.”

Membership in the consortium allows Scorpius to engage with government stakeholders, collaborate with other innovative companies and academic institutions, and pursue funding opportunities for projects aligned with the DoD’s medical CBRN defense priorities.

The Medical CBRN Defense Consortium includes organizations committed to the research and development of technologies and treatments for CBRN hazards. As Scorpius continues to advance its strategic initiatives, this selection represents a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to contribute to U.S. biosecurity and national defense.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

