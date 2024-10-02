Elevate Outdoor Collective Promotes COO Josee Larocque to CEO

Bellevue, Washington, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Outdoor Collective announced today that COO Josee Larocque has been named Chief Executive Officer, replacing John Colonna who is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

“We are pleased to be promoting Josee to lead the company in this next phase of growth,” said Roger Prevot, Chairman of Elevate Outdoor Collective. “Josee brings to the role deep experience and accomplishment in the winter outdoor sports industry where she has invested her full career, including more than 25 years with Burton and then moving to Elevate in the COO role in February 2023.”

“We thank John Colonna for his many contributions, first as President of K2 and then as CEO of the full company. Most notably on the product side of the business he reinvigorated K2 Skis with the Mindbender series and also K2 Boots through many groundbreaking innovations. John also started the valuable process of bringing together our twelve leading brands into today’s Elevate Outdoor Collective,” added Prevot.

Josee Larocque commented with respect to her promotion, “I am energized to have in this CEO role an expanded opportunity to bring all our Elevate team members into one global culture that has the ability to develop, innovate and deliver unmatched excitement and value to our customers,” said Larocque. “Our strength lies in our people and our ability to collaborate across design, engineering, manufacturing, operations, and our commercial teams who bring our products and our brands to life for our customers, giving them an overall best-in-class experience.”

About Elevate Outdoor Collective:

Elevate Outdoor Collective is an alliance of iconic outdoor and winter sports brands with a specialized focus on skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing. With each unique brand maintaining its own individual points of view and driving independent innovation, the Collective is fueled with the strength of world-class development facilities and engineers, global distribution channels and committed outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts and experts. For more, please visit: K2 Skis, K2 Snowboarding, Marker, Dalbello, Völkl, RIDE Snowboards, LINE Skis, Backcountry Access, Atlas Snow Shoe Co., Tubbs Snowshoes, Madshus and K2 Skates.

