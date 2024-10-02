Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wennerklint)

| Source: Sampo plc Sampo plc

Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 2 October 2024 at 3:00 pm EEST


Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Wennerklint)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ricard Wennerklint
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 80023/5/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,615 Unit price: 41.9316 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,615 Volume weighted average price: 41.9316 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-10-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,616 Unit price: 41.915 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,616 Volume weighted average price: 41.915 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 5,231 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com