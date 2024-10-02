Alternative Fuels (Biofuels, Biogas, and eFuels) Industry Research 2024-2030: Production Pathways, Key Competitors, Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Fuels Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alternative fuels will play a major role toward achieving global decarbonization pathways, and the market is poised for a period of extremely strong growth. This detailed study analyzes three main segments: biofuels, biogas, and eFuels. The industry sometimes refers to eFuels as synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as bio-jet fuel.

Alternative fuels use non-petroleum feedstocks, such as tallow oil, corn, soyabean oil, rapeseed oil, used cooking oil (UCO), fatty acid methyl esters, hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFAs), and hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs) in the case of biofuels; organic waste, animal waste, and wood in the case of biogas; and water, electricity, and biogenic or direct air capture CO2 in the case of eFuels. These fuels are substitutes for more carbon-intensive energy sources, such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel in the transportation sector, contributing to the broader decarbonization and net-zero targets of COP 28.



This analysis of the global alternative fuels market covers both production and end market revenues. The study looks at all main trends and innovations occurring worldwide, as well as evaluates the strategies of leading suppliers. The research calculates the market value for each segment using the production cost of each subsegment, applying appropriate currency conversions and US dollar normalization where necessary. The regions covered are Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Americas, and the rest of world (RoW).

Growth Opportunity Universe

Use of Low-Carbon Fuels in the Transportation Industry to Offset Emissions

Role of eFuels in Long-Haul Transportation Industry to Achieve Net-Zero Targets

Integration of Biogenic CO2 to Produce eFuels

Biomethane as a Clean Energy Carrier for Future Energy Systems

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Alternative Fuels

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Fuels Industry

Growth Environment

Growth Environment

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Most Common Biofuel Production Pathways

Biogas and Biomethane - Most Common Production Pathway

eFuels - Most Common Production Pathways

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Production Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast - Biofuels

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Biofuels

Revenue Forecast - Gases

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Gases

Revenue Forecast - eFuels

Revenue Forecast Analysis - eFuels

Revenue Forecast by Region

Production Forecast by Product

Production Forecast - Biofuels

Production Forecast - Gases

Production Forecast - eFuels

Production Forecast by Region

Production Forecast Analysis

Production Capacity Share

Competitive Landscape - Top 10 O&G Companies with Alternative Fuel Competency

Revenue Share Analysis

Best Practices Recognition

