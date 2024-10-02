Alternative Fuels (Biofuels, Biogas, and eFuels) Industry Research 2024-2030: Production Pathways, Key Competitors, Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Fuels Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a detailed analysis of the industry's growth trajectory, competitive landscape, and most dynamic growth opportunities from 2023 to 2030.
Alternative fuels will play a major role toward achieving global decarbonization pathways, and the market is poised for a period of extremely strong growth. This detailed study analyzes three main segments: biofuels, biogas, and eFuels. The industry sometimes refers to eFuels as synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as bio-jet fuel.
Alternative fuels use non-petroleum feedstocks, such as tallow oil, corn, soyabean oil, rapeseed oil, used cooking oil (UCO), fatty acid methyl esters, hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFAs), and hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs) in the case of biofuels; organic waste, animal waste, and wood in the case of biogas; and water, electricity, and biogenic or direct air capture CO2 in the case of eFuels. These fuels are substitutes for more carbon-intensive energy sources, such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel in the transportation sector, contributing to the broader decarbonization and net-zero targets of COP 28.
This analysis of the global alternative fuels market covers both production and end market revenues. The study looks at all main trends and innovations occurring worldwide, as well as evaluates the strategies of leading suppliers. The research calculates the market value for each segment using the production cost of each subsegment, applying appropriate currency conversions and US dollar normalization where necessary. The regions covered are Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Americas, and the rest of world (RoW).
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Use of Low-Carbon Fuels in the Transportation Industry to Offset Emissions
- Role of eFuels in Long-Haul Transportation Industry to Achieve Net-Zero Targets
- Integration of Biogenic CO2 to Produce eFuels
- Biomethane as a Clean Energy Carrier for Future Energy Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Alternative Fuels
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Fuels Industry
Growth Environment
- Growth Environment
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Most Common Biofuel Production Pathways
- Biogas and Biomethane - Most Common Production Pathway
- eFuels - Most Common Production Pathways
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Production Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast - Biofuels
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Biofuels
- Revenue Forecast - Gases
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Gases
- Revenue Forecast - eFuels
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - eFuels
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Production Forecast by Product
- Production Forecast - Biofuels
- Production Forecast - Gases
- Production Forecast - eFuels
- Production Forecast by Region
- Production Forecast Analysis
- Production Capacity Share
- Competitive Landscape - Top 10 O&G Companies with Alternative Fuel Competency
- Revenue Share Analysis
Best Practices Recognition
