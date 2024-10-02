Regulated Information – inside information

Nyrstar NV criminal case dismissed by the council chamber of the French-speaking court of first instance in Brussels

2 October 2024 at 14.15 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the ‘Company’) was notified today that, on 1 October 2024, the council chamber of the French-speaking court of first instance in Brussels decided to dismiss the Company from prosecution in one of the criminal investigations in which it is involved.

This decision, which is still subject to appeal, was rendered in the judicial investigation in Brussels that was initiated in 2019 following a civil party complaint.

The Company continues to provide its full cooperation with criminal investigations in Mechelen and Antwerp.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary - company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

