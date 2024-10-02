Brazil Embedded Finance Market Report 2024: Regulatory Changes Include Expansion of the Open Banking Framework, Regulatory Sandbox Initiatives and Consumer Protection Regulations

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazilian embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.2% from 2024 to 2029. Brazil's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$3.59 billion in 2024 to reach US$11.52 billion by 2029.



The embedded finance sector in Brazil has experienced substantial growth over the past few months, driven by the increasing integration of financial services into various digital platforms and the growing demand for seamless customer experiences. Key sub-segments, such as embedded payments and lending, have flourished as businesses leverage technology to improve service delivery and accessibility for consumers.



The embedded finance sector in Brazil is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the increasing integration of financial services into digital platforms and the rising demand for seamless, customer-centric solutions. Over the past few months, significant product launches and strategic partnerships have propelled the sector forward, with key players like Marqeta, Gringo, and various insurtech startups leading the way in embedding financial solutions into everyday applications. This trend is further reinforced by supportive regulatory changes, such as the expansion of open banking frameworks and the introduction of regulatory sandboxes, which are fostering innovation while ensuring consumer protection.

As Brazil continues to advance its fintech ecosystem, the country is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in the Latin American embedded finance landscape, reshaping how financial services are delivered and experienced by consumers.



Looking ahead, this growth is expected to continue, supported by ongoing advancements in fintech and government initiatives aimed at promoting financial inclusion. As more companies embrace embedded finance strategies, Brazil is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the Latin American fintech landscape, further transforming how consumers engage with financial services.





Product Launches and Innovations

Marqeta's Expansion into Brazil: In July 2023, Marqeta, a card issuer, expanded its operations in Brazil by partnering with Fitbank, a banking-as-a-service platform. This collaboration allows Marqeta's clients to access a platform licensed by Brazil's central bank, integrating with PIX, the country's real-time payment system, to streamline payment processes.

New Embedded Insurance Products



Several insurtech startups introduced new embedded insurance products, allowing consumers to purchase coverage directly through digital platforms, simplifying access to insurance without the need for traditional processes. These launches highlight the rising trend of embedding financial services into everyday applications, enhancing user experience and accessibility in Brazil's rapidly evolving embedded finance ecosystem.



Strategic Partnership

Marqeta and Fitbank Partnership: In July 2023, Marqeta expanded into Brazil through a partnership with Fitbank, a banking-as-a-service platform. This collaboration allows Marqeta's customers to access Brazil's central bank-licensed platform and integrate with PIX, improving payment solutions for businesses operating in the country.

These partnerships reflect the expanding integration of financial services across platforms in Brazil, enhancing accessibility and convenience for both consumers and businesses.



Regulatory Changes

Expansion of the Open Banking Framework: The Central Bank of Brazil has been refining its open banking regulations to promote competition and innovation in financial services. This initiative facilitates the sharing of financial data among institutions, enabling fintech companies to offer more integrated solutions.

These regulatory developments underscore Brazil's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for the growth of embedded finance, encouraging innovation while maintaining consumer safety and market integrity.



This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution model. In addition, it provides detailed information across various segments in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue helps in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.2% Regions Covered Brazil



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Brazil. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Brazil Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors Retail Logistics Telecommunications Manufacturing Consumer Health Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms



Brazil Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments B2B B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel Embedded Sales Bancassurance Broker's/IFA's Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type Embedded Insurance in Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Motor Vehicle Fire and Property Accident and Health General Liability Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Brazil Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type BNPL Lending POS Lending Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms



Brazil Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms



Brazil Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset Hard Assets Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users SMEs Large Enterprises



