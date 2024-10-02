NeoVolta Secures $1.4 Million Deal with National Renewable Energy Partners Expanding Dealer Network in Several New States

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: NEOV), NeoVolta Inc. , a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce a $1.4 million dollar deal with National Renewable Energy Partners (NREP). This purchase order expands NeoVolta’s dealer network into several new states including Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the residential energy sector.



This purchase order for 150 NV14s highlights the growing demand for energy storage across the U.S. As states focus on enhancing grid resilience, they are increasingly turning to local storage solutions to ease grid strain. In California, regulatory changes have led to a nearly 100% adoption rate of solar systems with storage, and NeoVolta expects this trend to expand to other states.

"Today marks a significant milestone for NeoVolta as we secure a $1.4 million deal with National Renewable Energy Partners. This partnership not only expands our dealer network into key states like Ohio, Texas, and Connecticut, but also reinforces our commitment to empowering homeowners with innovative solar energy storage solutions. Together, we are shaping a more sustainable future,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta.

"We're excited to partner with NeoVolta on this $1.4 million deal, which allows us to expand our reach into vital markets. As we enter a new era of energy independence, it’s clear that battery storage must be an integral part of the solution. This collaboration not only strengthens our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions but also empowers homeowners with reliable, renewable options. Together, we’re not just expanding our networks; we’re driving the clean energy revolution forward," said Antonio Ranieri, President of National Renewable Energy Partners.

NeoVolta Inc. is a cutting-edge provider of energy storage solutions, committed to advancing the future of residential solar energy. Our innovative technologies are designed to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, providing customers with reliable and advanced solutions for their energy needs.

In the ever-evolving landscape of renewable energy, National Renewable Energy Partners (NREP) has emerged as a significant player dedicated to advancing solar energy solutions across the United States. Established in 2009, this company is rooted in its commitment to providing sustainable energy options, particularly through the development of photovoltaic energy systems. With a focus on commercial and nonprofit sectors, NREP is not just a business; it is a community-oriented enterprise that aims to empower its clients to take control of their energy future.

