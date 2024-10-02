ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market Insights & Forecast 2024-2028: Upsurge in Medical Tourism, Emergence of POC and Rapid Testing, Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine and New Specialized Tests

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand & Vietnam): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ASEAN medical diagnostics market is anticipated to reach US$18.42 billion in 2028, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 12.60%, over the period 2024-2028. The factors such as increasing geriatric population, escalating stress levels, hike in healthcare expenditure and expanding urbanization and surging prevalence of western type diseases in South East Asian countries would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by dearth of skilled workforce, high out-of-pocket expenditure across target countries and rising cost of healthcare.

A few notable trends include upsurge in medical tourism, emergence of point-of-care (POC) and rapid testing, growing awareness of personalized medicine & new specialized tests and escalating shift towards preventive healthcare.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic union of 10 member states in Southeast Asia, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration between its members and countries in the Asia-Pacific. On the basis of solution, the ASEAN medical diagnostics market has been segmented into services and products. Services segment dominated the market, owing to the continuous increase in the number of diagnosis tests around world.



The fastest growing country market was Singapore due to progressively aging population, complementary government policies, increased the susceptibility of the population to various chronic and infectious diseases, increasing patient awareness about personalized medicine and shifting preference towards point-of-care (POC) testing.





Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ASEAN medical diagnostics market segmented on the basis of type and region.

The major country markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand & Vietnam) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players - IHH Healthcare Berhad, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), Raffles Medical Group, PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk, PT Diagnos Laboratorium Utama Tbk and Pathology Asia Holdings - are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Diagnostics

1.3 General Components of a Diagnostic Procedure

1.4 Clinical Laboratory Market Value Chain

1.5 Anatomy of a Diagnostic Test

1.6 Categories of Diagnostic Tests

1.7 Major Roles of Diagnostic Testing



2. COVID-19

2.1 Demand Surge for Medical Diagnostics

2.2 Impact on Global Diagnostics Market



3. Global Market

3.1 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

3.2 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market by Solution

3.4 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market by Country



4. Country Market Analysis

4.1 Singapore

4.2 Malaysia

4.3 Indonesia

4.4 Thailand

4.5 Vietnam



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Escalating Stress Levels

5.1.3 Hike in Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Growing Healthcare Burden

5.1.6 Surging Prevalence of Western-Type Diseases in South East Asian Countries

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Medical Tourism

5.2.2 Emergence of POC and Rapid Testing

5.2.3 Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine & New Specialized Tests

5.2.4 Escalating Shift towards Preventive Healthcare

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

5.3.2 High Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditure across Target Countries

5.3.3 Rising Cost of Healthcare



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Malaysia Market

6.2 Thailand Market



7. Company Profiles

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BDMS)

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Pathology Asia Holdings Pte Ltd.

PT Diagnos Laboratorium Utama Tbk

PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk

Raffles Medical Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr9kwe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment