Medigene will Present at ASGCT 2024 and Host R&D Event

Planegg/Martinsried, October 2, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, will present a poster at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) to be held October 16-17, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA in the US. In addition, the Company will host an R&D Event on Medigene’s optimal 3S (specific, sensitive, and safe) TCRs for TCR-guided precision immunotherapies on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 4.30 pm CEST / 10:30 am ET.

ASGCT 2024

https://www.asgct.org/events/2024-advancing-gene-and-cell-therapies-for-cance r

Location: Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District, Philadelphia, PA

Date: October 16-17, 2024

The full abstract is now available on the ASGCT website: https://www.asgct.org/global/documents/abstracts/advancing-publication-v1.aspx

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract and Title: “Seamless Integration of a Universal Epitope into Recombinant TCRs for Tagging and Tracking of TCR-T Cells Expressing 3S TCRs.”

Authors: Dolores Schendel, Kanuj Mishra, Justyna Ogonek, Anne-Wiebe Mohr, Doris Brechtefeld, Kathrin Mutze, Barbara Lösch

ProgramID: 31

Date and time: Wednesday, October 16, Poster Hall 2, Betsy Ross Ballroom, poster session from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m, poster will be on display from 8 a.m. – 6:45 p.m

The poster will showcase the Company's newly introduced technology, UniTope & TraCR, an innovative combination of universal TCR tagging and tracking. This system is designed to significantly enhance the precision and efficiency of T cell receptor identification and monitoring, offering remarkable capabilities for immunotherapy research and clinical applications.





Invite to the Company’s R&D event on October 10, 2024

Medigene will host an R&D Event on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 4.30 p.m. CEST / 10:30 a.m. ET. A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations and discussions.

Management will discuss the advantages of the Company’s 3S TCRs across various modalities, including TCR-T, TCR-TCE, and TCR-NK therapies. Principal Investigator of the EPITOME1015-I trial, Dr. David B. Zhen, MD, Associate Professor at both the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine, will provide an overview of the lead program, MDG1015, highlighting its innovative approach to addressing unmet needs in solid tumor treatment. Additionally, Medigene’s proprietary End-to-End Platform and its modular approach to generating TCR-guided modalities will be presented, including the latest advancements.

Registration details:

Date: October 10, 2024 Time: 4.30 p.m. CEST / 10:30 a.m. ET Location: Virtual Webcast registration: Webcast registration here

Following the call, an archived webcast will also be accessible on the Investors & Media section of the Medigene website https://www.medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that are utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies and TCR-natural killer cell therapies for both its in-house product pipeline and partnering.

Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is a potential best-in-class, TCR-T therapy to treat multiple solid tumor indications. The End-to-End Platform technologies enable armoring and enhancing of these T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and ensure the T cell drug product composition maximizes safety, efficacy and durability of response. Medigene’s MDG1015 received IND approval in Q3 2024 and is filing for CTA in Q4 2024.For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com