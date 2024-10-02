Craft Appoints Austin Chang to Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft.co , the supply chain resilience company, today announced the appointment of Austin Chang to chief product officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Chang will lead the development and execution of Craft’s global product strategy, oversee product teams and serve as a member of the executive team.



"We are thrilled Austin is joining Craft as our new Chief Product Officer. His extensive experience in leading cutting-edge product development, coupled with his deep understanding of our mission through his time on our advisory board, makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ilya Levtov, CEO, Craft. “His deep technical expertise, innovative product vision, customer-focused mindset, and proven track record as a leader will be instrumental as we position Craft as the world's premier supply chain resilience platform.”

"I am incredibly excited to join Craft at this pivotal moment in the company's trajectory,” said Austin Chang, chief product officer, Craft. “Having served on Craft’s advisory board, I've seen firsthand the impact Craft is making in the world of supply chain risk management. The opportunity to now lead product innovation and work closely with the talented team at Craft is truly an honor. I look forward to joining the Craft team directly and being part of the next chapter of growth.”

Chang brings over 25 years of business, product, design and engineering experience, having led product development, strategic operations and platform infrastructure teams at Meta, Google, Pinterest and MTV Networks, among other ventures. He most recently joins from Meta, where he drove product development as a senior director of product management, overseeing Core Product for the Quest VR/MR platform. In his role as CPO, Chang will bring centralized leadership and product vision to Craft, ensuring alignment with business goals to help Craft scale the product organization, streamline development, and foster long-term innovation.

Craft empowers organizations to strengthen their global supply chains. Craft’s advanced data fabric provides 360-degree, trusted visibility to quickly explore and evaluate suppliers, AI-driven risk mitigation engine and insights to anticipate relevant supplier risk in your business and minimize disruptions, and collaborative workspace tools to easily align and execute on supply chain risk strategies across teams. With Craft organizations can confidently navigate regulatory environments, uphold ethics, and drive business continuity and growth.

For more information about Craft.co, please visit www.craft.co or contact press@craft.co .