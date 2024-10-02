Taboola Partners with Jounce Media to Verify Ad Inventory is Free From Made for Advertising (MFA) Properties

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a partnership with Jounce Media , an industry leader in programmatic supply chain management, to verify that the Taboola Select publisher network is free from Made for Advertising (MFA) properties.



According to industry data , a substantial portion of advertising dollars are spent on Made for Advertising sites, with 15 percent of ad spend classified as MFA.

Taboola has spent more than 15 years forging partnerships with top publisher properties including Yahoo, Business Insider, and The Associated Press. Recently, Taboola launched Taboola Select, offering advertisers even more access to highly visible placements across a curated selection of publishers as well. Taboola Select is a curated selection of highly visible and brand safe placements on just 15 percent of Taboola’s most premium publishers, allowing advertisers to drive performance-focused campaigns.

Through this new partnership with Jounce Media, Taboola will utilize Jounce's MFA-detection technology and data, alongside proprietary machine learning models and procedures, to guarantee the exclusion of MFA publishers from Taboola Select.

“Made For Advertising supply undermines advertiser trust in the open internet and siphons ad spend from reputable publishers,” said Chris Kane, President of Jounce Media, "Taboola’s decision to package its most premium supply in the Taboola Select network and to use Jounce data to ensure the marketplace is MFA-free is a positive step that serves both marketers and publishers."

“Advertisers deserve access to premium, brand safe and effective publishers to run their campaigns,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. “Taboola has been on the forefront of providing this access, through our immense scale with trusted publishers. Adding the expertise and guidance of Jounce is yet another vote of confidence in our ability to connect advertisers with consumers in premium destinations.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

About Jounce Media

Jounce Media is the industry leader in programmatic supply path optimization and is trusted by the world's largest brands, agencies, media companies, and advertising technology platforms to enable high efficiency programmatic trades. Through industry-leading research and fully transparent supply chain data, Jounce arms buyers and sellers with an information advantage to identify and avoid value-extracting RTB auctions. Learn more at jouncemedia.com.

