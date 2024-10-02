Techmer PM Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of OptiColor Inc.

CLINTON, Tenn., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, LLC, a global leader in polymer materials design, announced today the successful acquisition of OptiColor, Inc., a full-service color compounder specializing in color concentrates and masterbatches for critical applications.



This strategic acquisition and the combined technology of the two organizations will further solidify Techmer PM’s position as an innovation leader in colorants and additives for the plastics industry, ensuring a promising future for the company and its stakeholders.

OptiColor, a company with a strong foothold in the color compounds market, was established in Huntington Beach, Calif., in 1995. OptiColor’s expertise lies in compounding custom concentrates, pre-colored materials, and specialty dyes into transparent, translucent, opaque, clear, white, and color products for critical applications, including performance eyewear, military lasers, and sustainable lighting solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome OptiColor to the Techmer PM team. Their commitment to quality materials, customer service, and exceptional talent will bolster Techmer’s capabilities in the concentrate and compounds market and expand our technology portfolio," said Mike McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM.

“This acquisition is a clear demonstration of Techmer's unwavering commitment to the plastics markets. Through investments in cutting-edge solutions, high-quality people, and expanded customer service, we are dedicated to creating a stronger Techmer to support customers and grow our business," said Jon Rogers, vice president of global sales and marketing of Techmer PM.

Jennifer Bryan, who has been with OptiColor since 2012 and became president and chief executive officer when she acquired the company in 2021, has been in the industry for more than 30 years. She will join Techmer PM as vice president of technical sales for optics, laser, lighting, and sheet.

"Joining forces with Techmer PM will allow us to leverage their extensive expertise and resources. Together, we can continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers that require consistent, superior quality and customer service," said Bryan.

The acquisition deal closed on October 1, 2024. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of OptiColor follows Techmer PM's successful acquisition of Advanced Color Technologies last year. Techmer continues to look to expand its offerings in technical, innovation-driven markets through acquisitions.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com