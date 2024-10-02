Verizon taps Santiago “Yago” Tenorio as Verizon’s new Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Strategy and Technology Enablement

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the appointment of Santiago “Yago” Tenorio as Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Strategy and Technology Enablement. Tenorio brings more than 25 years of technical expertise in the wireless industry to lead the next chapter of Verizon technology innovation. Tenorio will report directly to Joe Russo, Executive Vice President & President, Global Network and Technology.

“As we continue to advance our 5G and 5G-advanced network builds, this is the right time to also look towards the future technology Verizon will enable,” said Joe Russo, Executive Vice President & President, Global Network and Technology. “As Verizon enters its next chapter, we must position our organization for success and remain focused on our Global Networks & Technology mission: To build and operate the best, most reliable, highest-performing and most secure networks to power and empower how customers live, work and play.”

Tenorio spent his 25-year career at Vodafone building high-performance teams and is recognized for his expertise in architecting Vodafone’s Open RAN, Cloud Networking and Network APIs. He and his team oversaw all Network technology related decisions and defined the company’s technology roadmap across mobile and fixed networks. Previously, he served as CTO for Vodafone Ireland and Chief Network Officer in the UK, successfully leading Vodafone's network coverage for the 2012 London Olympics.

For his contributions to the industry, Tenorio was just elected Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK, one of the most prestigious industry honors across all fields of engineering that very few professionals achieve in their technical careers.

In his new role, Tenorio will lead Verizon’s work in advancing new 5G use cases, work with partners to lead new technology advancements and map out the next generation of technologies that Verizon will bring to customers where they live, work and play. The Strategy and Technology Enablement (STE) team will begin operating when Tenorio starts October 28, 2024.

